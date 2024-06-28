The 2024 Michelin Guide Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang Boasts 3 New One Stars, A First-Evergreen Star, And Bib Gourmand Venues That Double Last Year’s List

(new)(28 new, 1 moved from MICHELIN Selected)(40 new)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 June 2024 – During the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2024 held at the InterContinental Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Michelin has officially unveiled The MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 edition, revealing its much-awaited full restaurant selection: the coveted Star ratings, the MICHELIN Selected, and the popular Bib Gourmand.

The newly released Guide showcases 164 establishments – with 7 one MICHELIN Star (2 newcomers, and 1 promoted from MICHELIN Selected), 58 Bib Gourmand (28 new entries, and 1 moved from MICHELIN Selected), and 99 MICHELIN Selected entries (40 newcomers). Among new additions to the Guide, 10 are from Hanoi, 26 from Ho Chi Minh City) and 36 from Da Nang.

According to Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, Da Nang — a new additional city to the MICHELIN Guide’s second edition in Vietnam — has enriched MICHELIN Guide’s choices with its unique local eateries and delicacies, representing the central Vietnamese cuisine that embodies the culinary influences of French, Chinese, and other Southeast Asian cultures.

“In fact, Vietnam’s three cities — Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang — each have their own characteristics. The country’s culinary scene sees the vitality, passion, and creativity constantly surprising the market. Not to mention that renowned chefs are increasingly opening restaurants in Vietnam, coupled with a new generation of Vietnamese chefs emerging with a growing customer base. Therefore, Vietnam is indeed becoming a more interesting destination on the world’s food map, to attentively keep an eye on,” said Gwendal Poullennec.

3 New Restaurants (2 Newcomers and 1 Promotion)

Join the ‘One MICHELIN Star’ List, Bringing the Total to 7

The 2 newcomers awarded one MICHELIN Star are: Akuna [Ho Chi Minh City], a restaurant offering creative European dishes with Vietnamese influences, plus optional wine pairing; and La Maison 1888 [Da Nang], a restaurant serving a 5- or 7-course set menu featuring top-notch ingredients from Vietnam, France and Japan.

The only restaurant promoted from the MICHELIN Selected to receive one MICHELIN Star is: The Royal Pavilion [Ho Chi Minh City], a restaurant offering a wide range of à la carte and set menus that respect Canton’s culinary heritage, with its dim sum menu available only during lunchtime.

Nén Danang: Vietnam’s First Restaurant to Earn the MICHELIN Green Star

The MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.

Bib Gourmand List Doubles Last Year’s Number to 58, with More Than Half from Da Nang

The number of Bib Gourmand eateries is double last year’s list, featuring a total of 58 establishments. Out of the 29 new entries, 16 are from Da Nang; 5 from Hanoi; and 8 from Ho Chi Minh City.

The 16 new entries from Da Nang include: Bé Ni 2, a 24/7 casual spot offering rice dishes during the day and seafood at night; and Mỳ Quảng Sứa Hồng Vân, a street food venue famous for mì quảng with the flavorsome orange-red shrimp broth, and noodles topped with a choice of quail egg, pork, shrimp, meatballs, or springy jelly fish.

99 Establishments Earn their Places on the MICHELIN Selected List

A selection of 99 establishments listed in the MICHELIN Selected category: 33 in Hanoi 47 in Ho Chi Minh City and 19 in Da Nang These restaurants earn their places on the list as they show the potential of either being promoted to a MICHELIN Star, or to a Bib Gourmand.

The new MICHELIN Selected establishments in Hanoi include: Bánh Cuốn Bà Hoành, a street food eatery serving delectable bánh cuốn; and Hanoi Garden, a restaurant offering a mix of classic and contemporary Vietnamese cuisine. Those in Ho Chi Minh City include: Du Yên, a restaurant offering tasty vegetarian dishes; Kobe Bistro, a bistro specializing in French cuisine; and Oryz, a restaurant with an Eastern Asian dining concept.

Last but not the least, the new MICHELIN Selected establishments in Da Nang include: Mỳ Quảng Cô Sáu, a restaurant offering “mi quảng” noodles; Năm Đảnh, a no-frills eatery serving traditional seafood dishes; and Olivia’s Prime, a steakhouse serving seafood and premium imported beef on wood-fired grills.

Three MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

This year, the Young Chef Award is given to Chef Duy Nguyen from Little Bear, a new MICHELIN Selected restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City.

The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

This year’s Sommelier Award is presented to Toan Nguyen from La Maison 1888, the only restaurant in Da Nang that is awarded one MICHELIN Star.

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

This year’s Service Award is given to Anh Nguyen from Si Dining, a MICHELIN Selected restaurant in Da Nang.

