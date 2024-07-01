Dragon Edge Group honored for the 2nd year as one of the Best Places to Work in Philippines for 2024

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2024 – Dragon Edge Groupa leading FMCG company celebrated for its iconic brands such as Beach Hut, Cycles, Cradle, and Bite Block, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Philippines’ Best Places to Work for 2024.

Dragon Edge Group’s commitment to HR excellence was demonstrated through a variety of strategic initiatives and core values that emphasize the importance of a supportive, growth-oriented, and inclusive work environment. In addition, the company prioritizes work-life balance through policies like flexible working hours, remote work options, and generous paid time off, ensuring that employees can maintain a healthy equilibrium between their professional and personal lives.

Kdy Corduva, Head of People & Culture at Dragon Edge Group, shares her insights into the company’s exceptional workplace environment: “At Dragon Edge Group, we prioritize cultivating a dynamic and supportive workplace environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth. Our commitment to open communication and teamwork empowers every team member to contribute ideas, learn from one another, and work together towards shared goals”.

Dragon Edge Group’s dedication to fostering a positive and innovative workplace culture, along with its commitment to social and environmental causes, has solidified its reputation as a leading employer in the FMCG industry. This recognition as one of the Philippines’ Best Places to Work for 2024 is a testament to the company’s efforts in ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for its employees.

