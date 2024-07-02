Lao Government Reshuffles Key Positions Across Ministries

The Lao government has announced a significant reshuffle of key positions across various ministries following a month-long session at the National Assembly (NA).

One of the major changes is the appointment of Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, the current Governor of the Bank of Laos (BOL), to a new position in Luang Prabang Province. However, specific details regarding his new role have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Vathana Dalaloy, who previously served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Laos, will now take over as the Acting Governor of the BOL.

In another major move, Chalern Yiapaoher has been removed from his position as President of the Law Commission, though he will continue to serve as Vice President of NA. Khampheng Vilaphan, the former President of the Justice Commission of NA, has been appointed as the new President of the Law Commission.

Additionally, Thoummaly Vongphachanh, the former President of the Cultural and Social Affairs Commission of NA, has been promoted to President of the Justice Commission of NA.

In a corresponding shift, Bounta Thephavong, previously the Vice President of Planning, Finance, and Audit, will now serve as the President of the Cultural and Social Affairs Commission of NA.