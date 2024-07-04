ASEAN Energy Forum 2024: Laos to Host Event on Regional Energy Future

The ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE) will be organizing the 24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24) from 25-27 September 2024 at the Lao National Convention Centre, hosted by the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) as part of the country’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

Held in conjunction with the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM-42), the forum aligns with Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” providing a platform for knowledge exchange among government officials, academics, industry leaders, investors, and energy experts.

During the media briefing, Soukvisan Khinsamone, Deputy Director General of Department of Planning and Cooperation, Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos, remarked, “Hosting AEBF-24 is a testament to Laos’ commitment to advancing regional cooperation in the energy sector. This forum will not only showcase Laos’ advancements in sustainable energy but also strengthen our collective efforts towards a resilient and interconnected ASEAN energy future.”

As ASEAN Chair, Laos is uniquely positioned to influence the regional energy agenda. The AEBF-24 will serve as a critical platform for Laos to showcase its energy priorities, including enhancing energy security, promoting renewable energy, and advancing regional energy connectivity. This forum will enable Laos alongside ACE to lead discussions on sustainable energy solutions, which are crucial for the region’s economic and environmental resilience.

Andy Tirta, Head of Corporate Affairs, ASEAN Centre for Energy & Chairman of AEBF-24, emphasized ACE’s commitment to supporting Laos’ chairmanship. He stated, “AEBF-24 will not only support Laos’ energy priorities but also contribute to the regional targets of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase II: 2021-2025 as the region’s energy blueprint. This forum will foster collaboration and showcase innovations from the triple helix, which are governments, the private sector, and academia.”

AEBF-24 will feature a variety of activities, including a high-level plenary session, the Minister-CEO Dialogue, the 4th ASEAN International Conference on Energy and Environment (AICEE), and the launch presentation of the 8th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO8). Key topics include ASEAN Power Grid, trans-ASEAN gas pipelines, the electric vehicle ecosystem, hydropower potential, bioenergy, hydrogen development and many more.

Building on the success of last year’s forum, which saw over 1500 attendees and featured more than 200 high-level speakers across 18 sessions, this year’s event promises to be equally impactful. The delegates of AEBF will have the opportunity to network, join the business matching and forge partnerships in advancing ASEAN’s energy security and transition efforts.

Additionally, to mark the start of the first day of AEBF-24, ACE will also be organizing the ASEAN Green Transport Rally (GTR) 2024 with the theme of “Journey to Green Mobility,” which will highlight the region’s efforts to reduce transportation emissions. The rally, using different types of sustainable vehicles, will journey from Indonesia to Laos and will arrive at the Lao National Convention Centre where the AEBF-24 will be held.