DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia announces its second-year partnership to support Shell Eco-marathon programme

Over US$335,000 Benefits-in-Kind contributed for the Asia Pacific and the Middle East Competition 2024

This strategic partnership is in line with the DHL’s ambitious sustainability objectives

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2024 – DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has announced its continued partnership as the Official Logistics Partner for the Shell Eco-marathon Asia Pacific and the Middle East competition. Building on last year’s success, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia has contributed over US$335,000 of Benefits-in-Kind this year, providing logistics services, expertise, consultancy, and knowledge-sharing support for student teams competing in the programme.

DHL Global Forwarding and Shell Eco-marathon Extend Partnership to Empower the Changemakers of Tomorrow

Shell Eco-marathon is a globally recognized platform that challenges student teams from across the globe to push the boundaries of energy efficiency with their innovative vehicle designs. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East competition will take place at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia, from 2 to 6 July, 2024. With over 80 student teams competing in the Prototype and Urban Concept categories, the event promises to showcase groundbreaking ideas and innovation for a more sustainable energy future.

As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia provides comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions for the competition, leveraging their expertise in multi-modal freight solutions. This includes transporting Shell Eco-marathon’s event equipment, the student teams’ race cars and equipment, including batteries, chemicals and other dangerous goods shipments. In addition, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia is harnessing its extensive expertise in customs clearance and paddock ground handling to navigate the regulatory complexities of Mandalika, a Special Economic Zone. It requires meticulous documentation and expert customs clearance solutions to ensure seamless operations and compliance with the unique regulations.

“At DHL, we firmly believe that logistics can be a catalyst for transformative change,” said Thomas Tieber, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Southeast Asia and South Pacific. “Our commitment extends beyond delivering exceptional logistics services for the event. We are equally passionate about sharing our expertise with the next generation of innovators, facilitating seamless shipping processes for these young changemakers while supporting a programme that enhances youth’s personal development,” added Tieber.

In addition to logistics support, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia actively engages in knowledge-sharing activities. In collaboration with Shell Eco-marathon programme, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia has developed comprehensive shipping guidelines and conducted informative seminars, benefiting more than 900 students. Moreover, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia offers follow-up consultancy services to help student teams navigate the rules and paperwork associated with the competition. These valuable resources are provided at no cost, emphasizing DHL’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators.

“Shell Eco-marathon has 39 years of tradition, bringing together students from all over the world to push the boundaries of energy efficiency through competition. With DHL as our Official Logistics Partner, we are powering the next generation of energy leaders as we collectively striving to redefine the boundaries for a more sustainable energy future,” said Norman Koch, Shell Eco-marathon Global Programme Head.

The partnership between DHL Global Forwarding and Shell Eco-marathon is aligned with DHL’s ambitious sustainability objectives. The DHL Group is committed to reducing emissions to under 29 million tons by 2030 in alignment with the Science-Based Targets Initiative and aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

