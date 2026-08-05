Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo’s Body to Return Home as Family Awaits Autopsy Results

The body of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo is expected to return to Thailand on 6 August, according to his family, as authorities continue to await the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests following his death in Georgia.

His brother, Somsak Butsri, who posts on Facebook under the name Klose Mos, said the body of Bowornthat Pengsuk, known online as Hlun Solo, would leave Georgia on 5 August and arrive in Thailand the following day after diplomatic and forensic procedures were completed.

In a statement issued on 4 August, the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara said embassy officials, Thai volunteers in Georgia, and representatives from the transport company had inspected the preparation of the body ahead of its return.

The embassy said it had informed the family of the transport schedule and would continue liaising with Georgian authorities regarding the official autopsy, toxicology findings, and the return of Bowornthat’s personal belongings.

In a separate Facebook post, Bowornthat’s brother said Thai authorities had asked Georgian officials to expedite the release of the autopsy and toxicology results.

He added that the body would undergo a further forensic examination after arriving in Thailand before funeral rites begin, a process expected to take one to two days.

The 27-year-old disappeared while travelling alone in Georgia earlier in July. Thai authorities confirmed his death on 29 July after Georgian officials identified his body.

Hlun Solo had more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, where he documented his solo travels around the world. His disappearance prompted concern among followers before his death was confirmed.

Georgian authorities have not publicly announced a cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.