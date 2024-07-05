Glow Up with iShopChangi’s Beauty & Wellness Sale in Singapore

Step into July and Glow Up with iShopChangi, where beauty meets wellness in a burst of exclusive offers. Throughout July, score deals on premium beauty and wellness products at up to 60% off and get your hands on special Gift-with-Purchase promotions. Fancy an escape? Don’t miss out on the chance to win a Bali Wellness Retreat for a shot at ultimate relaxation. Whether you’re pampering yourself or picking the perfect gift, make iShopChangi your one-stop shopping destination to glow from the inside out.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 July 2024 – From now to 31 July 2024, non-travellers are invited to revitalise their wellness routines with the Glow Up with iShopChangi Sale. Dive into a world of beauty and wellness with premium brands like O’Right, Mt. Sapola, Comvita, Dr. Ora, Geske and more, and discover everything from soothing aromatherapy and luxurious skincare to cutting-edge wellness devices and health supplements. Transform your daily self-care and achieve that inner-to-outer glow, all while snagging 9% GST-absorbed savings on selected items and adding a personalised touch to your purchases with exclusive gift-wrapping services. Plus, immerse yourself in the Glow Festival by Prudential from 6 to 21 July and catch exclusive vouchers, beauty buys, and wellness gifts with purchase from iShopChangi who will be part of the wellness celebrations. But that’s not all! Take your wellness adventure up a notch and stand a chance to win a 4-day, 3-night Bali Wellness Retreat to Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, worth over S$1,000.

Glow Inside and Outside with Wellness Must-Haves

Elevate your well-being all July long with deals on everything from the refreshing aromatherapy offerings of Mt. Sapola to the transformative beauty devices by OSIM and GESKE. Uncover a line-up of other premium brands dedicated to enhancing your health and beauty and get your hands on skin and body care essentials from O’right, Blé de Fonty and The Powder Shampoo and kick your health into high gear with tonics and supplements from Comvita, Kinohimitsu, and more.

Grab these exclusive promo codes for even greater savings:

Glow Up Sale (Non-Travellers Only) From 1 July – 31 July 2024 Code Description GLOWUP10 10% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50 GLOW15TECH S$15 off^ min. spend S$200.

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply

^For electronics only

Beauty Bag Must-Haves for the Glow-Getter

Revamp your night routine with Blé de Fonty Firming & Moisturising Night Beauty Pearls, or brighten your mornings with Blé de Fonty 3D Firming & Recovery Sunflower Serum Pearls, both a steal at just S$44.25 each. For those head-turning hair flips, give your hair a nutrient boost with Invigorating & Stimulating Powder Shampoo for Thinning & Aging Hair at just S$35.92, thanks to a fresh 10% discount. Chill out with the Relaxing Night Body Foam Wash, also from The Powder Shampoo, now S$28.80 after slashing 10% off. And if you’re all about going au naturel, lather your locks with organic luxury with the O’right Wild Rose Hair Oil for a smooth S$66.50 after a 30% discount., and Don’t forget to get your zen on with O’right Lemongrass Massage Oil at just S$38, with a cooling off with 31% off.

Home Harmony Essentials for Everyday Zen

Sootheuth your soul with Mt. Sapola’s Perfume Roller, Calm, now just S$19.92 after a 20% discount. Pair it with the invigorating Home Scent, Lemongrass, also from Mt. Sapola, now available for S$63.92, and enjoy a refreshing 20% off to transform your living space into a sanctuary of calm.

Supplemental Delights for Radiant Health

Elevate your wellness regimen with Dr. Ora Aura White Ultra, available at S$50.32, enriching your daily routine with a 20% discount. Pair it with Comvita’s bundle of 3x Manuka Honey Lozenges – Lemon & Honey, a soothing treat for just S$45.78, sweetened by a 42% saving. While you’re at it, cart out the iShopChangi Exclusive Vitality Gift Box: Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence of Chicken 10’s + Premium Ginseng Essence 2’s for S$88, completed with 31% off. Add a burst of energy with NINETEEN° at just S$16.77 after a 40% discount and find balance even on a hectic day. And don’t miss out on the [Bundle of 3] Kinohimitsu Collagen Diamond 10’s, a beauty booster for just S$93, securing a 44% discount.

Beauty Tech for the Modern Maven

Elevate your skincare game with the OSIM uGlow IonCare Galvanic Facial Device, a marvel in skin rejuvenation, now at a special price of S$119 after a 30% discount. Complement this high-tech beauty tool with the GESKE [Beauty Set] 4 in 1 Refresher + Ultra Hydrating Mask, perfect for maintaining a radiant complexion. Available for just S$68.72, enjoy a 20% saving on this must-have combo for skincare enthusiasts.

But that’s not all! Wrap up your Glow Up Sale purchases in style with iShopChangi’s premium gift-wrapping service* for an additional touch of sophistication. Choose from a selection of elegant gift boxes and add a personal message to convey your heartfelt sentiments to yourself or a loved one.

*Visit iShopChangi’s website for more details.

The Festivities Continue with Exclusive Wellness Gifts

The excitement from the Glow Up Sale continues to reverberate with iShopChangi’s exclusive Gift-with-Purchase promotion.

Till the end of July, immerse yourself in the serenity of wellness gifts, which consists of Candle Jar Storage, an Oil Burner, and an Incense holder, beautifully crafted to enhance any space and complement your wellness routines.

With every qualifying purchase from now till 31 July 2024, unlock elegant wellness with the Tranquility in Stone collection (made of Travertine):

Spend S$400 or more on iShopChangi and redeem a Travertine Candle Jar Storage worth S$80 for free

Spend S$600 or more on iShopChangi and receive the complete Tranquility in Stone collection: a Travertine Oil Burner, Incense Holder, and Candle Jar Storage, collectively worth over S$200

Discover Serenity at Glow Festival 2024

And just when you thought it was over, the celebration of wellness and self-love continues!

Join iShopChangi at the Glow Festival by Prudential 2024, Asia’s largest urban wellness festival, from 6 to 21 July at Marina Bay Sands, where iShopChangi enhances the festival experience by offering an exclusive Gift-with-Purchase (Tranquility in Stone) for new customers present at the festival, at a much lower minimum spend of just S$59.

Here’s how you can participate:

Register for a new account on iShopChangi

Follow iShopChangi on Facebook and Instagram

Receive an exclusive on-site promo code for S$20 off with no minimum spend

Use the promo code to make purchases on iShopChangi with the resulting total, including the applied voucher, being a minimum of S$59

Show your proof of transaction at the iShopChangi booth at the Glow Festival and instantly collect one free item from the luxurious Tranquility in Stone set*

*This exclusive promotion is valid for purchases combined in a single transaction, exclusively for non-travellers and while stocks last.

Win a Luxurious Bali Wellness Retreat

But wait, there’s more!

Dive into relaxation and rejuvenation with iShopChangi’s Bali Wellness Retreat giveaway! Stand a chance to win an extravagant getaway to Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, worth over S$1,000.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Grand Prize*: Presidential Suite stay for two (4D3N), inclusive of complimentary breakfast, airport transfers, a soothing 60-minute spa treatment at Ame Spa Bali, and an invigorating 60-minute Sound Healing session right in your room.

Runner-up Prizes for Three Lucky Winners*: 3 Studio Rooms (3D2N), accommodating two guests each. Enjoy daily breakfast and a revitalising Sunrise Yoga session on Saturdays.

To enter:

Follow iShopChangi on Instagram and Facebook

Register a free account on iShopChangi

Clock the most number of transactions in July to claim the grand prize, with the next three highest-transacting participants each securing a Studio Room at the same hotel worth over S$400

Mark your calendars! Winners will be announced at the end of August 2024. So, start planning your orders now to win your way to wellness.

*Terms and conditions apply. Flights are not included. This promotion is exclusive to non-travellers.

Unlock Extra Perks

There’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code <ISCNEW20> at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.