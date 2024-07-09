Bigo Live Vietnam Launches BIGO SUMMER 2024 Online Competition Series

Join the race for the gala!

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2024 – Bigo Live, the top global livestreaming platform, is hosting a thrilling online talent competition starting 11 July. Two races, one between individual hosts (11-19 July) and the other between families (23-31 July), will be elimination rounds of guessing games and performances. Thousands of broadcasters will join the battle for in-app prizes and a chance to attend Bigo Live Vietnam’s Mid Year Gala in Hanoi in late August.

The glamorous night in Hanoi– the grand prize for these competitions– is to celebrate the dedication and contributions of agencies, families, and star hosts throughout the Bigo Summer event series. It is an opportunity to enjoy the Bigo community offline, show gratitude, and “Live to the Fullest.”

At the peak of competition on July 17, Bigo Live Vietnam will host “Bigo Say Hi” at Bigo ID: ngayhoiquytoc. The top all-star broadcasters will compete in front of a guest panel of judges for prizes. Contenders will have to sing, detect virtual bombs, and play trivia games.

Star Studded Judge Panel

Keng Xii (BIGO ID: KENGXIITEAM)

Cô Milk (BIGO ID: mimatmeo2412 )

Aytee (BIGO ID: Ayteesocute)

Chipp (BIGO ID: chippkobao)

Hari Vy (BIGO ID:Harivy15)

Nhím Cái Bang (BIGO ID:nhim2k555)

Cô Milk runs one of the top agencies on Bigo in Vietnam and has been on the app for over eight years now. Hari Vy was ranked among the top ten broadcasters during the global Bigo Gala in 2023 for singing, and Chíp is a quickly rising star on Bigo Vietnam, broadcasting comedy.

Across the world, Bigo Live hosts online competitions and offline celebrations of talent. Mona, Director of Bigo Vietnam says “celebratory and award events are core to Bigo because we are a community centric business. These events provide the opportunity for meaningful connections.” At Bigo celebrations, broadcasters, staff, and viewers can socialize, form lasting friendships, and network for their careers.

Bigo Live, the leading global live-streaming platform, was launched in 2016 and now reaches 400M users across 150 countries. Bigo Live empowers individuals including musicians, artists, gamers, and content creators to showcase their talents. The dynamic community allows people to share, discover, and engage with content that interests them.