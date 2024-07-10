Laos, Singapore Strengthen Ties in Education, Clean Energy

Laos and Singapore have agreed to enhance collaboration on education and carbon credits, with two agreements signed on 9 July during Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s official trip to the country.

During his visit, Sonexay met with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, to discuss cooperation between their governments. Their talks focused on political, economic, trade, and investment sectors, with particular emphasis on clean energy and cross-border electricity trade involving Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

According to the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two-way trade between Laos and Singapore has reached USD 182.5 million this year, with Lao exports exceeding USD 96.3 million and imports over USD 86.1 million. Additionally, Singaporean businesses have invested in 83 projects across Laos, totaling USD 362 million.

Meanwhile, the two sides also pledged collaboration in renewable energy, rare-earth minerals, agriculture, health, and tourism. In regional affairs, the two prime ministers affirmed their commitment to strengthen ASEAN community building and support Laos as this year’s ASEAN chair.

The Lao PM expressed gratitude on behalf of Laos for Singapore’s assistance and support over the past years, particularly in human resource development and capacity building. He also congratulated PM Wong on his appointment and expressed readiness to elevate Laos-Singapore relations.

This visit marks Sonexay’s first official trip to Singapore since becoming prime minister in December 2022, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the visit, Sonexay also paid courtesy calls on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.