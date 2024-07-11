DHL Global Forwarding announces new President Director for Indonesia

Nicholas Bongsosartono takes on the leadership role at DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 July 2024 – DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has appointed Nicholas Bongsosartono as the new President Director of DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia. Based in Jakarta, Bongsosartono will report to Thomas Tieber, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, Southeast Asia and South Pacific.

In this new position, Bongsosartono will drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and deliver service excellence to customers in the Indonesia market.

“Indonesia represents one of the dynamic markets in the region, with an expected GDP growth of 5.1%1 this year. We are delighted that we have managed to promote internally, a testament to our dedication to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for our employees to thrive and excel in their roles.

Nicholas’s knowledge of the market and our business will play a pivotal role in strengthening our position in Indonesia, and delivering reliable and sustainable logistics solutions to our customers. His extensive experience across various aspects of the logistics industry, including air and ocean freight, inland transpiration, customs brokerage, as well as contract logistics, makes him well-suited for this leadership position,” says Thomas Tieber, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Southeast Asia and South Pacific.

Bongsosartono joined DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia in May 2023 as Head of Airfreight. Before this, he was the Head of Product Management at AP Moller-Maersk for Indonesia and the Philippines, where he designed and managed a comprehensive portfolio of commercial products and services.

Bongsosartono also brings valuable expertise from his previous roles, where his responsibilities included health, safety, security, and environment, as well as procurement of goods and services such as warehousing, trucking, and customs clearance services. Additionally, he gained a wealth of experience in information technology as the IT manager of a logistics company in the early stages of his career.

“Indonesia is a very exciting market with stable growth expected from growing investments and consumer spending. I am optimistic about the thriving freight industry in Indonesia and confident that my experiences, combined with the exceptional team at DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, will be instrumental as we enhance DHL’s footprint and foster regional connectivity,” said Bongsosartono.

DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia has been expanding its presence and enhancing its service offerings to respond to customers’ evolving needs. In March 2024, the company launched its first EV logistics Hub in Batam, Indonesia to contribute to the country’s integrated EV supply chain development. It was also at the forefront of electric last-mile delivery in Jakarta, being the first freight forwarder to deploy an electric van in the city. Recently, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia has also been certified as a Great Place to Work®, achieving exceptional scores above 90 percent.

