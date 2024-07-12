“Sulfuric Fire Fishing” Tours Await Sustainability-Minded Visitors in Jinshan June-Sept

Sulfuric Fire Fishing, a fishing practice unique to Taiwan’s North Coast

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 July 2024 – In tandem with the global push towards SDGs, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area (NCGNSA) Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is actively promoting sustainable tourism. The initiative, also intended to further forward environmental education, aims to help local and international visitors learn more about the area’s natural ecology and cultural heritage. In the spotlight is Sulfuric Fire Fishing, a century-old fishing practice unique to Jinshan. To preserve this traditional treasure and promote eco-friendly fishing practices, the NCGNSA Administration teams up with local sulfuric fire fishing operators and travel agencies to offer experience-it-yourself tours in Jinshan from June to September each year. Visitors from around the world are invited to the NCGNSA for this one-of-a-kind experience and help spread the charm of Jinshan’s Sulfuric Fire Fishing internationally.

Sulfuric Fire Fishing, or benghuozi in Chinese, is a fishing practice unique to Taiwan’s North Coast. A spectacularly moving musical seems to unfold on the night sea when fishing boats light up one after another. “Huanggang Fishing Port Fires” has thus long been known as one of Jinshan’s eight scenic attractions. Taking a benghuozi tour allows you to visit the culturally distinct fishing village of Jinshan’s Huanggang, enjoy fishermen’s cuisine such as calamari rice noodle soup, and appreciate the beauty of the North Coast from the sea. As night falls, there is also the opportunity to witness how fishermen brave the sea up close and share the joy of a bountiful catch.

Chen Yu-chuan, director of the NCGNSA Administration, said that the scenic area boasts world-class landscapes as well as invaluable cultural assets. Attractions like the millennia-old geological wonder Yehliu Geopark and the award-winning Heping Island Geopark stand out among must-visit destinations for both domestic and international visitors.

