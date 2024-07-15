VinFast breaks ground on new EV assembly plant in Indonesia

SUBANG, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2024

The groundbreaking ceremony of the VinFast electric vehicle assembly factory in Subang, Indonesia was attended by Mr. Moeldoko, Chief of Presidential Staff of Republic Indonesia (white shirt – middle), Mr. Ta Van Thong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam in Indonesia. (grey shirt – middle), Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia (2nd from right) and Mr. Nguyen Duc Thanh, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of Vingroup (3rd from right).

The new VinFast assembly plant, located in the emerging industrial hub of Subang, represents an initial investment of around 200 million USD. The facility will have an annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles, and house several key production areas such as Body Shop, General Assembly Shop, Paint Shop and testing area, etc.

Scheduled to commence operations in Q4 2025, the plant will produce right-hand drive versions of VinFast’s e-SUV models, including VF 3, VF 5, VF 6 and VF 7 for the Indonesian market.

The project is anticipated to generate thousands of local jobs, increase the skilled labor rate, and contribute significantly to the economic and social development of the local community. The project is also poised to make a substantial impact on promoting green transportation in Indonesia.

General H. Moeldoko, Chief of Presidential Staff of Republic Indonesia, shared: “VinFast’s presence here will not only have a positive impact on the regional economy, but will also provide new job opportunities and improve the welfare of the surrounding community. The Indonesian government heavily encourages foreign investment entering our country, especially in the automotive industry sector. We believe that VinFast presence will bring technological innovation and knowledge transfer that is much needed to increase the competitiveness of the national automotive industry”.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, remarked: “The groundbreaking event, coming just months after VinFast’s official market debut in Indonesia, highlights the company’s strategic expansion and competitive drive in the region, marking a key milestone in our strategy to become a leading player in one of the region’s most promising electric vehicle markets. We believe this project will demonstrate VinFast’s long-term commitment to Indonesia, boosting the electric vehicle sector, supporting economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for Indonesian.”

In parallel with bolstering its global production capabilities, VinFast has swiftly established a robust business presence and increased brand recognition in Indonesia. The company has launched two right-hand drive electric SUV models, the VF 5 and VF e34, opened dealership stores, implemented flexible sales policies including its pioneering battery subscription program.

With a long-term vision, VinFast continues to innovate and strive towards becoming a high-tech industrial leader in Southeast Asia with global influence. Despite the short-term challenges facing the electric vehicle industry, VinFast remains resolute in expanding its footprint in the region, laying a solid foundation for the irreversible growth of electrified transportation.Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en