Embark On “Wellness To Go” Activities at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct This Summer!

Experience wholesome wellness activities, workshops, shopping perks and photogenic installations to elevate your urban lifestyle



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024 – Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct are excited to unveil their “Wellness To Go” campaign, delivering accessible wellness experiences to energise a vibrant urban lifestyle. From 11 to 31 July 2024, explore a diverse lineup of activities, from complimentary mindfulness classes to workshops hosted by renowned brands, as well as Insta-worthy wellness-themed decorations—be sure to take a snap and share your adventures with us. To enhance the experience, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct are also offering exclusive shopping rewards and refreshment giveaways for shoppers. Get ready to dive into a wellness haven and kickstart your journey in style!

A curated variety of “Wellness To Go” complimentary classes and workshops is being offered by brands including Fleuria, Joyce Beauty, Lululemon, Matchali, PURE Yoga and The Upper House. Registration opens to the public at 11am on 11 July 2024, so make sure to sign up to guarantee a spot. Find out more about the classes and registration details at: https://www.pacificplace.com.hk/en/entertainment/happenings/pp-wellness-campaign-2024

Discover Blooming Delights and Weekend Surprises

Location: Level L1, Pacific Place (near Theory)

Time: 10am – 10pm Step into our vibrant flower shop-inspired installation and be transported to a world of natural beauty and calming tranquillity. Brighten your day and take a snap at this delightful haven where wellness and happiness bloom together. Date: 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28 Jul 2024 (Saturdays & Sundays)

Time: 12pm till out of stock

Location: Redemption Counter on Level L1 (near Theory) Take a snap at the installation and share your wellness journey with us to receive a complimentary bottle of nood Coconut Water! * Steps#: Become an above member Upload a photo of the installation on Instagram with the hashtag #PPWellnessToGo Follow the official Pacific Place Instagram account @PacificPlaceHK *On a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts. Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street

Time: 10am – 10pm The adventure continues at Starstreet Precinct. Immerse yourself in our chic and colourful floral cart adorned with blooming delights! Come and join us in making wellness an experience of everyday glee!

Enjoy Bespoke Offers and Incentives to Elevate Your Wellness Experience

Enjoy enchanting shopping rewards upon designated spending at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct. Embrace the power of wellness and join us in this unforgettable experience!

Accumulated

Same-day Electronic Spending at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

with at least ONE receipt from eligible Sports, Beauty and Lifestyle shops^ Shopping Rewards HK$2,000 – HK$4,999 L’Occitane Body & Face Travel Set (valued at HK$148) HK$5,000 – HK$19,999 BEYORG A.O.R Brightening Eye Mask (valued at HK$290)

+ HK$50 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$20,000 or above HK$500 Pacific Place Gift Card

Shoppers are required to join the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme – above and meet the accumulated same-day spending requirement by electronic payment, with at least ONE receipt from eligible Beauty, Lifestyle and Sports shops#, during the Promotion Period in order to be entitled to redeem Shopping Rewards. Each shopper is entitled to a maximum of ONE redemption of Rewards per day. Each receipt must be worth HK$100 or more. The Rewards are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Other Terms & Conditions apply.

^For designated merchants and eligible Sports, Beauty and Lifestyle shops at Pacific Place/Three Pacific Place/Starstreet Precinct, please see Appendix.

Date: 11 – 31 July 2024

Time: 11am – 10pm

Location: Redemption Counter on Level L1 (near Theory)

Discover Your Path to Holistic Wellness Through Classes and Workshops!

Indulge in a curated array of enriching fitness, beauty, F&B, and lifestyle wellness offerings that seamlessly integrate into a vibrant urban lifestyle.

Registration for the ‘Wellness To Go’ campaign opens to the public at 11am on 11 July 2024. After signing up as above members, participants can reserve their spots in the complimentary classes and workshops on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will receive special takeaway incentives and gifts. Find out more about the classes and registration details at: https://www.pacificplace.com.hk/en/entertainment/happenings/pp-wellness-campaign-2024

Class/ Workshop Introduction Exclusive Offers to Participants upon Class Completion Beauty Make-up class

by

JOYCE Beauty Learn expert techniques, discover new trends, and unleash your inner makeup artist with JOYCE Beauty. Venue: JOYCE Beauty – Shop 152, Level L1, Pacific Place Receive a 3-day experience kit after the class, and enjoy a shopping perk. Lifestyle Coffee tasting

by

Fleuria Flower workshop

by

Fleuria Immerse yourself in the art of coffee and flowers with Fleuria’s delightful workshops. Savor delicious brews in the captivating coffee tasting workshop, or explore a world of floral creativity and create stunning arrangements in the enchanting floral workshop. Venue: Fleuria – Shop 143, Level L1, Pacific Place Receive a complimentary Fleuria scented candle (100g) with your next purchase of HK$488 or more. This offer is valid for one month from the date of the workshop. Physical Dynamic full body workout

by

lululemon Get ready to sweat with lululemon‘s dynamic full-body workout! Challenge yourself, build strength, and unleash your inner athlete in this energising session. Venue: Pacific Place Wellness Event Space* A chance to win a full set of lululemon outfits. Yoga

by

PURE Yoga Find your Zen with PURE Yoga‘s rejuvenating yoga class. Stretch, strengthen, and unwind as you connect mind, body, and spirit in this blissful practice. Venue: Pacific Place Wellness Event Space* Receive a 3-day trial pass to PURE Yoga & Fitness Clubs and a complimentary tote bag (available on a first-come, first-served basis). GOOD yoga class in the Sky Lounge with individual consultation

by

The Upper House Elevate your yoga practice with The Upper House‘s group class in the Sky Lounge. Soak in breathtaking views, find inner peace, and enjoy a post-class consultation for personalised wellness insights. Venue: 49/F, Sky Lounge, The Upper House Enjoy 50% off when taking your first GOOD class by using the “GOODTIME” coupon. F&B Matcha whisking workshop

by

Matchali Discover the art of matcha with Matchali‘s whisking workshop, guided by talented Matcharistas. Learn the secrets of this traditional Japanese tea ceremony and master the perfect cup of green goodness. Venue: Matchali – G/F, 5 Moon Street, Starstreet Precinct Get a HK$10 cash voucher (food, drinks & retail inclusive).

*Address of Pacific Place Wellness Event Space: Shop A, Ground Floor, Tung Hey Building, Nos. 14/16 & 20 Queen’s Road East, Hong Kong

Appendix

Eligible Beauty, Lifestyle and Sports Shops at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct



Pacific Place

Acqua di Parma

Adidas

Aigle

Arc’teryx

ARMANI beauty

Aveda

BEYORG

CHANEL BEAUTÉ Fleuria

GigaSports

Harvey Nichols

IL COLPO

Jo Malone London

Joyce Beauty

K-WAY

L’OCCITANE La Mer

La Prairie

Lane Crawford Home

Lululemon

MUJI#

Natura Bissé

Nike

ONS/Kapok PURE Yoga

Saloon

Sweaty Betty

The North Face

Vilebrequin

Starstreet Precinct

Bamford*

Monocle Perfumer H PURE Yoga YNC

#Re-open on 19 July 2024

*Coming Soon

About Pacific Place

Located in the heart of Admiralty, Pacific Place is the destination for exceptional service and unique experiences. As a pioneer of innovative retail concepts in Hong Kong, Pacific Place continues to transform the retail scene by delighting visitors with an array of curated experiences through diversified offerings. Since its inception in 1988, Pacific Place has established itself as Hong Kong’s premier lifestyle hub, a mixed-use development that continues to evolve and grow as the ultimate destination to shop, dine, work, stay, relax and play. It houses one of Hong Kong’s largest collections of luxury brands and diverse dining offerings, making every visit a memorable one. In addition to being a prime transportation hub, Pacific Place is home to five Grade-A office towers, 268 serviced apartments, and four five-star hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and The Upper House.

Customer enquiry hotline: (852) 2844 8988

Website: www.pacificplace.com.hk

Facebook: @Pacific Place Hong Kong

Instagram: @pacificplacehk

WeChat: @PacificPlaceHK

XiaoHongShu: @Pacific Place HK

About Starstreet Precinct

Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.

Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk

IG: @starstreethk

FB: starstreet