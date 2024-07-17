Six Vietnamese Nationals Found Dead in Bangkok Hotel

Six Vietnamese nationals, including two with United States citizenship, were discovered dead on the fifth floor of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on 16 July, with authorities suspecting poisoning as the cause of death.

During an initial investigation, Theeradet Thumsuthee from the Metropolitan Police Bureau suggested that the six individuals might have consumed coffee or tea in the room, increasing the likelihood of poisoning. While local media speculated about cyanide poisoning, investigators have not confirmed this or identified specific motives.

However, Thumsuthee supported his speculation by noting that forensic police found a cyanide-like substance in used cups from room 502. This substance was identified as naturally occurring and more potent than cyanide.

Thai authorities suspect that the offender is likely among the deceased since they were the only ones present in the room. It is possible that one of the six individuals poisoned the others before committing suicide, potentially due to a debt-related issue.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addressed the media at the hotel, confirming the victims likely died about 24 hours before being discovered and stated that authorities were searching for another Vietnamese citizen. He also assured the public that the incident would not negatively impact tourism and urged officials to take immediate steps to reduce public panic.

While the Thai authorities have not yet identified the exact culprit, they are continuing to investigate the case thoroughly.