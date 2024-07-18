In Vientiane, farmers are voicing concerns over rising costs of production, unauthorized imports, and market complexities that threaten their livelihoods. Vice Mayor Sirilaththongsin Thongpheng addressed these issues, highlighting the drastic increase in agricultural input costs which have rendered farming financially unsustainable for many smallholders.

The challenges faced by Vientiane’s farmers extend beyond cost escalation, including market disparities exacerbated by a lack of effective price regulation. This instability leaves farmers vulnerable to economic uncertainty, unable to predict earnings from their produce.

In response to these challenges, Vice Mayor Sirilaththongsin emphasized the urgent need for the government to curb unauthorized imports and enhance domestic production to stabilize the agricultural sector. His recommendations included stringent regulation of illicit agricultural imports to level the playing field for local businesses, thus mitigating unfair competition. Additionally, addressing labor shortages in agriculture and equipping farmers with effective marketing strategies were identified as crucial steps towards sustainable farming practices.

A key proposal put forth by Sirilaththongsin is the establishment of a reliable price regulation system to ensure stable prices for agricultural products. Such a framework, if implemented effectively, would provide farmers with much-needed economic security and encourage sustained growth in the sector.

The Vice Mayor’s call to action coincides with the government’s broader agricultural goals, which aim for a 4 percent growth rate in the sector. Currently, agriculture and forestry contribute significantly to Laos’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), constituting 14.3 percent of the national economic output. Plans are also underway to ensure that residents of Vientiane have access to a balanced diet, with targets set to meet daily nutritional needs through ample supplies of rice, vegetables, fruits, and meat.

Looking ahead, the rainy season production targets in Vientiane include rice, vegetables, and various commercial crops, alongside expectations for substantial mango yields from designated areas. Specific goals encompass sweetcorn, cassava, organic rice, and processed rice, with additional targets for organic and high-quality vegetables, all adhering to Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) standards for both local consumption and export.

Livestock targets are equally ambitious, focusing on raising pigs for slaughter, producing piglets, poultry for meat and eggs, and breeding fish fingerlings to meet market demands.

Sirilaththongsin reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting agricultural production and regulating imports at Vientiane’s primary border crossing. The strategy includes intensifying cultivation of 38 priority crops to replace imports and scaling up production of 23 crops for export and local food security. Ongoing monitoring of meat, rice, and vegetable demand aims to ensure balanced production and import strategies for the remainder of the year.