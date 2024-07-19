MEET48’s New Generation AI Creation Tool SRMBuildor Drives the Transformation of the Idol Industry

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – The MEET48 team has unveiled their latest masterpiece, SRMBuildor, a PC-based metaverse tool brimming with creative features. With the virtual character editor, you can sculpt your character’s facial features precisely using a customized facial modeling system. The custom skin tone options offer a spectrum of colors, while the stylized makeup presets range from everyday looks to party and stage-ready styles, allowing effortless aesthetic changes. The non-human character feature opens up a world of possibilities, enabling the creation of virtual characters with unconventional bodies and offering more customization and creativity.

Picture this: meticulously dressed virtual characters that we can change their outfits, create their own dance routines, music, and scenarios, and deliver a mesmerizing group performance with a click… The AIGC market is in full bloom and the videography industry is also being revolutionized by AI technology. Among the products, three stand out from the crowd: SRMBuildor, IdolGPT, and a well-known similar AI tool on the market.

SRMBuildor: A Feature-Rich Metaverse Creator

As the AI creation tool for the MEET48 team’s PC version, SRMBuildor’s music and dance editor provides a cinematic experience like no other. With dozens of static and dynamic angles at your disposal, you can even customize the angles for a more professional cinematic expression. The editor features numerous preset templates, allowing you to replace template assets with personalized digital assets, creating exclusive stages in no time. SRMBuildor also offers dozens of dance moves and personalized scenes, precisely synced to the beat. The music and dance editing interface adopts a professional timeline editing mode, intuitively presenting all digital assets. With its quick and user-friendly operation, your creative journey becomes seamless and enjoyable. Watch this YouTube video to learn more about SRMBuildor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCnLKFc7ALQ.

Additionally, the real-time motion preview function ensures that the final motion of the virtual character and stage is natural and smooth, while the cloud storage function allows you to access and share your virtual characters anytime, anywhere.

IdolGPT: An Easy-to-Use Creator for Virtual Characters

MEET48’s mobile AIGC tool, IdolGPT, leverages the multi-modal AI-LLM “Paro” to generate singing and dancing AI virtual characters from photos. By harnessing the power of deep learning, IdolGPT simulates the human creation process, enabling you to craft personalized 3D virtual character models, audio, and dance videos, opening up new realms of artistic expression.

Creating an AI virtual character with IdolGPT is a breeze. Select your basic information, upload a selfie, and with a single click, a personalized 3D virtual image springs to life. You can further design the virtual character’s look with built-in styling options for hairstyles, clothing, and makeup. The Dance Creation feature lets you adjust your preferred song, background, and filter, making your character dance to the rhythm of your choice. The Song Creation feature empowers you to create unique musical works for your virtual character by selecting the voice and background.

A Well-Known Similar AI Tool on the Market: Powerful AI Text-to-Video Generation

The well-known similar AI tool on the market can generate authentic videos up to 60 seconds long based on user text prompts. The model understands how objects exist in the physical world and can deeply simulate reality, generating complex scenes with multiple characters and specific movements. Additionally, it can output high-quality visuals and follow instructions, comprehending user requirements provided in the text prompts. For instance, if you input “a stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street”, it can produce a video up to one minute long with outstanding coherence and realism.

Furthermore, this AI tool can generate videos based on static images, bringing image content to life by focusing on details, resulting in more vivid and realistic generated videos. It can expand or fill in missing frames of existing videos and supports seamlessly connecting two input videos with completely different themes and scene compositions.

Reshape Idol Industry with the Three Products

As we compare these three remarkable products, it becomes evident that the renowned AI tool on the market wields immense power. With just a few short sentences, it can conjure up authentic videos that excel in generalization, promptability, generation quality, and stability.

However, IdolGPT and SRMBuildor have achieved a technological breakthrough, transcending the 2D creation limitations of the well-known AI tool. By harnessing the power of AI, they can directly generate 3D models that align with your unique preferences, granting their AI creations an unparalleled level of expandability. Moreover, IdolGPT and SRMBuildor offer a higher degree of operability, empowering you to quickly and accurately customize every step of the creation process. But what truly sets these two products apart is their deep connection to idol culture and the idol economy. By seamlessly integrating AI technology into users’ UGC creations, they are directly propelling the fan economy into the era of intelligent industry transformation.

SRMBuildor Closed Beta and Summer Creation Contest

With the successful testing of IdolGPT, the stage is set for SRMBuildor to shine. On July 10, SRMBuildor entered its closed beta phase, marking the dawn of the world’s first AI-LLM-supported co-creation MaaS system, focusing on the idol entertainment field. With SRMBuildor’s virtual character editor and music and dance editor, you can unleash your creativity, crafting non-human characters with new music and dances. SRMBuildor provides a rich material library and efficient editing tools, empowering you to create and share your virtual idols. These idols will find their stage in MEET48’s online immersive intelligent social metaverse, featuring scene building, virtual concerts, and dance competitions, among other exciting applications.

And if you need any more incentive to dive in, the SRMBuildor summer creation contest is in full swing, offering outstanding creators a chance to win Apple/Google gift cards worth $200.

Follow SRMBuildor’s official social media channels to stay up-to-date with the latest news:

MEET48:

https://x.com/meet_48

IdolGPT:

https://x.com/IdolGPTOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@idolgpt_official

SRMBuildor:

https://x.com/SRMBuildor

SRMBuildor Event Link:

https://srm.meet48.xyz/active

SRMBuildor Download Link:

https://srm.meet48.xyz/download

Hashtag: #SRMBuildor #MEET48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.