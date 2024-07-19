Online Rich Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary, Achieving New Milestones in the Asian Market and Assisting Over 2100 Entrepreneurs in Achieving Success

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – Online Rich, an award-winning cross-border e-commerce entrepreneurship platform, marks its fifth anniversary this year. A key business unit of Good Timing Holding Limited, Online Rich specializes in providing a one-stop service for e-commerce startups, helping them build and expand their global business from scratch.

Over the past year, Online Rich has not only conducted multiple lecture tours in Asian cities such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei but also successfully helped over 2,100 clients establish their own online businesses. These lectures and services have provided practical e-commerce knowledge and strategies, enabling entrepreneurs to achieve rapid success in a competitive market.

In addition to having multiple branches in Asia, Online Rich also has its headquarters in Hong Kong and offers its services globally. The company’s success is reflected not only in its assistance to entrepreneurs but also in the numerous industry awards it has received, including the “Strongest Popularity E-commerce Entrepreneurship System Service Brand” by TVB WEEKLY, the “Star International E-commerce Entrepreneurship System Brand Award” by PCCW, and the “Hong Kong Financial Technology Development Award for Cloud Applications in Retail and Supply Chain” by Metro Finance.

Mr. Hui, the founder and CEO of Online Rich, stated in an interview: “This year has been significant for us; we have not only expanded our market influence but also directly contributed to the economic improvement of over two thousand families. Our goal is to continue supporting more entrepreneurs to realize their global business dreams through innovative technology and personalized services.”

With the ongoing growth of the global e-commerce market, Online Rich plans to further expand its service range and market depth in the future, providing clients with more diversified global market entry strategies and solutions.

About Online Rich

Online Rich is a platform under Good Timing Holding Limited that focuses on providing one-stop e-commerce solutions. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs to start from zero by offering services such as sourcing, website design, market promotion, and individual coaching, successfully penetrating international markets. The company has branches in multiple Asian countries and continues to push its expansion in the global market.