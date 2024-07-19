Zuellig Pharma and Institut AllergoSan sign 10-year regional partnership to bring leading probiotic brand OMNi-BiOTiC® to key markets in Asia

New agreement marks major milestone for Zuellig Pharma as it focuses on expanding its consumer healthcare segment, and for Institut AllergoSan as it expands its global presence



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has signed a 10-year commercialisation partnership with Austria-based Institut AllergoSan, a research and development company that specialises in products made from natural substances such as probiotic bacteria, plant extracts and minerals.

Anita Frauwallner, founder and CEO of Institut AllergoSan (left) and John Graham, Group CEO, Zuellig Pharma (right) at the partnership signing ceremony to bring OMNi-BiOTiC® to key markets in Asia.

Under this partnership, Zuellig Pharma will provide a wide spectrum of commercialisation support, including product registration, sales and marketing, and warehousing and distribution services to bring OMNi-BiOTiC®, one of Institut AllergoSan’s leading probiotic brands, to key markets in Asia.

“Our consumer healthcare segment will be one of the key growth drivers in our business over the coming years and this partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative and accessible healthcare solutions to patients in Asia. With a fast-growing probiotics market in Asia, the comprehensive and tailored solutions offered through our commercialisation division, ZP Therapeutics, will help our partners expand their footprint to meet greater consumer demand for gut health products in this region. Together with Institut AllergoSan, we will leverage our combined expertise to enhance the well-being of consumers and drive forward our mission of making healthcare more accessible,” said John Graham, Group CEO, Zuellig Pharma.

“We are dedicated to supporting consumers’ pursuit of a healthier, more vital self and offer medically relevant probiotic supplements that target specific health needs and deliver clinically backed results. OMNi-BiOTiC® is the top selling probiotic brand in all German-speaking markets in Europe such as Austria, Germany and Switzerland[1] and we look forward to working closely with Zuellig Pharma to bring these innovative products to everybody in Asia who wants to promote an active, healthy life,” adds Anita Frauwallner, founder and CEO of Institut AllergoSan.

Zuellig Pharma plans to launch OMNi-BiOTiC® in Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan in 2025, followed by other key markets thereafter.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multi-billion dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma, is the commercialisation partner of choice for the healthcare industry with offices in 13 countries across Asia and over 2,500 associates. A catalyst in improving patient journeys and healthcare outcomes through commercial excellence, robust in-market capabilities and strong ethical principles, ZP Therapeutics is a trusted partner for expanding patient access and providing innovations to the healthcare community.

For more information, visit: https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

About Institut AllergoSan

Institut AllergoSan, based in Graz, Austria, was founded in 1991 by a group of integrative doctors and pharmacists together with Anita Frauwallner, who is now the managing director. Since then, the company has been focused on the scientific research and development of products made from natural substances such as probiotic bacteria, dietary fibres, micronutrients, and plant extracts. Through the intensive cooperation between Institut AllergoSan and recognised scientists from the fields of medicine, pharmacy, and biochemistry, it has been possible to build up a recognised research and competence centre focused on the largest organ of the human body – the intestine. This has resulted in the OMNi-BiOTiC®, OMNi-LOGiC® and META-CARE® product range, among others.

It has been a true pioneering spirit that drove Anita Frauwallner to embark on a largely unknown path more than 30 years ago: she has dedicated her life to microbiome research and the development of innovative, high-quality probiotics. This spirit has brought OMNi-BiOTiC® to rank today as number 3 on the global probiotic market and number 1 in German-speaking Europe and numerous other countries.