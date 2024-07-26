Exploiting the Unique Advantages of the Greater Bay Area’s “One Country, Two Systems, Three Legal Jurisdictions” to Propel Talent Integration Launch of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Online Collaborative Platform

Launch of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Online Collaborative Platform

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2024 – The launch ceremony of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Online Collaborative Platform was held on July 11, 2024. To mark the important progress made in joining hands with the eleven ADR institutions/ arbitration commissions in the GBA region to collaboratively develop and integrate legal services to serve the community at GBA. Ceremony opening remark by Dr. Thomas SO JP, Chairman of eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre Limited (eBRAM); Welcome address by The Hon Horace CHEUNG Kwok-kwan, SBS JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice, the HKSAR and joint with Ms. ZHANG Yumei, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Department of Law and various ADR institutions/ arbitration commissions marking the official launch of the GBA Online Collaborative Platform, established the resolve disputes mechanism. The Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration and Hengqin International Commercial Mediation Centre held a MoU Signing Ceremony on the spot.

Hundreds of legal and mediation professionals attended the event in support, including Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Mr. Benjamin MOK Kwan-yu, President of The Law Society of Hong Kong, Mr. Roden TONG and representatives from various industrial and commercial, legal and arbitration associations attended the ceremony; Platform participated ADR institutions/ arbitration commissions (in no particular order): Centro de Arbitragem da Associação dos Advogados de Macau, World Trade Center Macau Arbitration Center, Guangzhou Arbitration Commission, Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, Dongguan Arbitration Commission, Zhaoqing Arbitration Commission, Zhuhai Court of International Arbitration, Hengqin International Commercial Mediation Centre, Huizhou Arbitration Commission, Foshan Arbitration Commission and eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre.

Dr. Thomas SO JP, Chairman of eBRAM highlighted the importance of aligning mechanisms, rules, and talents in the GBA, as emphasised by various national and regional strategies. He stressed the need to adopt a digitalised model that aligns with the new economic system. This common goal has driven the participation of all organisations involved in the GBA Online Collaborative Platform. The MoU signed between various arbitration committees and mediation centres include sharing institutional resources, jointly recommending registered arbitrators, mediators, and neutral parties, and regularly seconding personnel. These efforts are aimed at providing complementary support for the training of international legal professionals in the GBA. Looking forward, it is necessary to not only nurture legal talents but also train technology developers and legal professionals well-versed in using legal technology and familiar with Chinese law, Hong Kong common law, and international law. By leveraging the GBA’s high-tech industries combined with Hong Kong’s international connectivity, alternative high-end job opportunities can be created for young people in the GBA, fostering a stronger legal technology ecosystem. Dr. So hopes to increase current talent mobility opportunities, remove any existing barriers, and assist in training young talents across the GBA, ensuring the succession of new generations.

The Hon Horace CHEUNG Kwok-kwan, SBS JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice, the HKSAR delivered an address and officiated the platform’s launch. He stated that the establishment of this platform is not only an important initiative outlined in the Department of Justice’s “Action Plan for Rule of Law in the Greater Bay Area” published in April 2024 but also a policy measure in the Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address. It marks the first regular platform for interface established between the Department of Justice and central national authorities. The platform aims to enhance communication and cooperation through practical work led by senior officials, thereby improving the efficiency of resource and demand integration and systematically advancing research, talent training, and professional exchanges between both regions. By promoting the implementation of more concrete measures, the platform will benefit civic and commercial interactions and contribute to the high-quality development of the GBA. He hopes that these measures will further exploit the unique advantages of the GBA’s “One Country, Two Systems, Three Legal Jurisdictions,” assisting in the creation of a “Rule of Law Bay Area.”

Various ADR institutions/ arbitration commissions in the GBA were invited to introduce how they handle disputes arising within the region and the services they offer during the launch ceremony. This allowed attending government officials and industry professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the collaborative platform. The conference explored the development prospects of the GBA Online Collaborative Platform from multiple perspectives. All parties unanimously agreed that the establishment of the platform not only enhances the level of rule of law construction in the GBA and promotes the deep integration of the legal systems of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, but also contributes significantly to creating a world-class business environment in the GBA. As arbitration institutions in the GBA, they collectively foresee creating a new chapter in dispute resolution services, aiming for sustainable development. The launch of the GBA Online Collaborative Platform marks a new milestone in the rule of law construction and legal technology development in the GBA. It will undoubtedly further promote civic and commercial interactions among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of the GBA.

