smart Aims to Make Premium EVs Ubiquitous in Singapore

Driving Towards a Greener Future in Style

Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design team, the all-new compact SUV smart #1 features impressive acceleration and range, while providing a driving experience that rivals other premium cars. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2024 – smart, a market leader in premium, intelligent, all-electric cars, is set to transform Singapore’s automotive landscape in 2024. Led by a vision for widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), smart’s range of high-end, compact, all-electric SUVs is a showcase of modern cutting-edge innovation, paired with an unwavering focus on the unique demands of urban drivers. Growing EV Car Market in Singapore

In recent years, the Singapore government has incentivised the purchase and ownership of electric cars through tax reductions and subsidies. With 26 years of experience in answering contemporary mobility needs, smart is well-positioned to cater to the growing local demand for all-electric SUVs in Singapore, with SUVs being the most popular body type for vehicles in Singapore.



smart’s partnership with Cycle & Carriage (C&C) as its general distributor in 2024 allows the automobile brand to leverage C&C’s expertise in the green mobility ecosystem. which includes electric car sales and aftersales, e-logistics, and other green mobility solutions. This robust foundation firmly establishes smart’s trajectory for accelerated growth and success in the Singapore market.



Growing Consumer Demand

A research study conducted in June 2023 by C&C revealed that 67% of existing combustion engine car owners are looking to sell their current vehicles by 2025, and switch to hybrid or all-electric cars. The study also found that younger, more affluent, car owners with higher levels of education were more likely to purchase an EV in Singapore.



Understanding the mindset of potential EV owners allows C&C and smart to stay ahead of trends, and perfectly positions the joint partnership to capitalise on this growing segment of early adopters and EV enthusiasts in Singapore.



The smart #1: Innovative Award-Winning Electric Car in Singapore





The unique architecture of the smart #1 gives a whole new sensation of space inside the cabin, with adjustable rear seats, ambient lights, and a floating centre console that creates an intimate living room feel. Frameless doors and a floating halo roof complete the human-centric design philosophy, that has been honoured with both the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, and the iF Design Award in the Product – Automobiles/Vehicles category, solidifying its position as an exciting entrant into the fast-growing premium EV car market in Singapore. The unique architecture of the smart #1 gives a whole new sensation of space inside the cabin, with adjustable rear seats, ambient lights, and a floating centre console that creates an intimate living room feel. Frameless doors and a floating halo roof complete the human-centric design philosophy, that has been honoured with both the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, and the iF Design Award in the Product – Automobiles/Vehicles category, solidifying its position as an exciting entrant into the fast-growing premium EV car market in Singapore. The new smart showroom, expected to be ready by Q3 2024, will be housed on level 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Center, located at 301 Alexandra Road. Customers looking to have a first-hand look at the smart #1 model and perform test drives of the smart #1 all-electric SUV range can do so via roving roadshows around Singapore after its launch.



Comprehensive Aftersales Service Catalogue Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design team, the all-new compact SUV smart #1 features impressive acceleration and range, while providing a driving experience that rivals other premium cars. Characterised by advanced technologies, the smart #1 is integrated with next-generation battery technologies and powertrain systems that redefine the standards of electric mobility.

smart is committed to providing a seamless and worry-free ownership experience, offering a comprehensive suite of aftersales services designed to exceed customer expectations and deliver Exceptional Journeys. From routine maintenance and convenient software updates, to reliable roadside assistance and extended warranties, smart’s aftersales support is tailored to meet the special needs of EV owners in Singapore.



By setting a high standard for aftersales services and caring for customers beyond the point of the new car purchase, smart aims to ease the transition towards EV adoption for those new to EVs, ensuring that they feel supported and confident throughout their ownership journey. As countries worldwide transition to a more sustainable future on the roads, smart hopes to lead the charge in Singapore, paving the way for a reality where EVs are not just an eco-friendly option, but the preferred choice of drivers.



A Partnership Built For Success

With a heritage and presence in Singapore that stretches well over a century, C&C is a leading automotive distributor group in Southeast Asia. As the exclusive dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Singapore, C&C has a highly experienced operations team along with well-established sales and aftersales channels for electric cars.



By choosing to partner with C&C in 2024, smart aims to rapidly integrate itself into the modern Singaporean EV car market and meet expectations of local fans while simultaneously furthering its global brand development and expansion strategy. For C&C, smart is an excellent new addition to an already well-diversified portfolio.



Mr. Xiangbei Tong, Global CEO of smart said, “We are delighted to announce our plan to expand smart’s business network in Singapore and the partnership with Cycle & Carriage. With extensive business network and abundant industry experience in the local market, Cycle & Carriage is an ideal partner to drive the region into the all-electric era together with smart.”

Hashtag: #smart

https://sg.smart.com/

https://www.facebook.com/smart.sgp/

https://www.instagram.com/smart.sgp/

https://www.tiktok.com/@smart.sgp

https://www.youtube.com/@smart.singapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cycle & Carriage Singapore & smart Automobile Co., Ltd.

At Cycle & Carriage, we are passionate about creating people-focused experiences and exceptional journeys. Founded in 1899 in Kuala Lumpur, we are now a leading regional automotive group in Southeast Asia. Cycle & Carriage distributes, retails, and provides aftersales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar. Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

From passenger cars and commercial vehicles to used cars, Cycle & Carriage Singapore is one of the most diversified automotive groups in the country. With a network of six showrooms and service centres, and representing world-class brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maxus, ORA, Republic Auto, BYD Forklifts, and now, smart. We are committed to supporting our customers every step of the way. At Cycle & Carriage Singapore, we are also dedicated to enabling our people to follow their best paths. We have been one of HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work For’ since 2015.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore: www.cyclecarriage.com.sg

About smart Automobile

smart Automobile Co., Ltd. is a 50/50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The joint venture creates synergy to turn smart into a leading provider of premium and connected electric vehicles.

Established in 2019, smart Automobile Co., Ltd. combines the strengths of both shareholders by bringing in the best of both worlds: the design of the next generation of smart vehicles comes from the worldwide Mercedes-Benz design network while R&D is carried out by smart in China. Moreover, smart leverages on the China-based production and supply network of Geely Group. The global headquarters of smart has been established in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo with operational sales functions based in China and Europe.