Save the Children Hong Kong celebrating its 15th Anniversary Inaugural Children’s Champion Award 2024 Recognises 13 Awardees for the Positive Impact on Children’s Lives

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 July 2024 – This year, Save the Children Hong Kong celebrates its 15th anniversary with a Children’s Champion Award presentation ceremony and photo exhibition at Central Market. Celebrity mom Grace Chan and child actor Sean Wong attended the ceremony to support the cause, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to bring a brighter future to children.

All the guests cut the ribbon for the Save the Children Hong Kong 15th Anniversary ceremony. From right to left: Tik Chi Yuen (Legco member), Donald Choi (Executive Director and CEO of the Chinachem Group), Grace Chan (Celebrity), Carol Szeto (CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong), Ho Kai Ming (Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare), Linda Lam (Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission), and Dr. Phyllis Chan (Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, HKU).

Transforming Children’s Futures for 15 Years and Beyond

2024 marks the 15th anniversary of Save the Children Hong Kong. As the guest of honor, Mr. Ho Kai-ming, Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare, highlighted during his speech,” Every child deserves a joyful childhood. The government is committed to developing appropriate policies that prioritise the safety and welfare of children.” Furthermore, he expressed hope for families, communities, and all sectors of society to come together in nurturing the next generation, enabling them to thrive and flourish.

Guest of honour, Ho Kai-ming, Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare

Save the Children Hong Kong has a proud 100-year heritage as part of the Save the Children global movement, dedicated to empowering children to transform their futures. “The harsh realities many children face in Hong Kong – from crippling poverty to the mental health crisis – are heartbreaking. Around the world, we also see natural disasters and conflicts impacting millions of children worldwide,” said Carol Szeto, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong. “But we refuse to let these challenges define their destinies. Our mission is to uplift and empower every child, reinforcing the transformative impact that resonates through generations. When we unite as a community and go above and beyond, there is no obstacle too great for the resilience and potential of a child.”

Grace Chan and Sean Wong Embrace the Power of Children’s Potential

Celebrity Grace Chan presented the Children’s Champion Youth Award. At the event, Grace shared the joys of parenting with her three sons. As a mother, she values holistic development of children. Grace teaches her sons to care for others, as she believes every child can make a positive impact.

Child actor Sean Wong brought a joyful spirit to the event as his first-time emcee of the award presentation ceremony. Sean shared how he harnesses his talent in acting to amplify children’s voices and hopes to drive a positive change to society. He expressed that every child has their own unique talents and encouraged children to pursue their passions.

Children’s Champion Award 2024 recognised unsung heroes

The inaugural Children’s Champion Award recognised individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations making a positive impact on the lives of children in Hong Kong and around the world. This year, 13 exceptional individuals and organisations were recognised for their contribution to children.

The awardees, of different ages, genders, occupations, nationalities, sectors and backgrounds, contribute their efforts to champion for children in various ways. From providing learning opportunity for underprivileged children and children with special educational needs, to turning one’s home into foster care for infants in urgent situations, initiating in-kind donation and cause-related marketing initiatives on a global scale, and advocating for action on the climate crisis, their stories inspire others to act and make a positive impact on children in need.

15 Years On photo exhibition at Central Market

The public is welcome to visit the 15th anniversary photo exhibition at 2/F, Central Market from now until 31 July 2024. The exhibition showcases captivating photographs that portray the impact of Save the Children Hong Kong’s work on transforming the lives of children.

For more information about the Children’s Champion Award 2024 and the inspiring stories of awardees, please visit the Save the Children Hong Kong website: https://savethechildren.click/award

Awardees of Children’s Champion Award 2024: (Listing in no particular order)

Children’s Champion Youth Award

Owen Ng, Founder of “Game On Hong Kong” Sports Volunteering Platform

Dhaanya Ganeriwal and Reaha Ganeriwal, Climate activists and Founders of MyGreenMantra

Matthew Kwok, Co-founder of JUST FEEL



Children’s Champion Award (Individual)

Chan Hung, Founder of Principal Chan Free Tutorial World

Linda Kung, Emergency Foster Family, Founder of Lovecare Station

Marcia Ng, Founding Member of Hong Kong Association for AD/HD

Twiggy Chan, Founder of Boaz International Education Institute



Children’s Champion Award (Private Sector)

Octopus Cards

Vtech Holdings Limited

AaaM Limited

Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong

Music Children Foundation

Chi Heng Foundation

About Children’s Champion Award

For 15 years, Save the Children Hong Kong has been at the forefront of empowering children to transform their future, building on the work of Save the Children global movement that has spanned over 100 years and in about 120 countries. From creating opportunities for children to learn and play, to protecting them from harm and abuse, and providing life-saving essential supplies during humanitarian emergencies, Save the Children is shaping a brighter tomorrow for the most vulnerable children. The Children’s Champion Award, a highlight of their 15th anniversary celebration, recognises changemakers from all walks of life who have made a remarkable impact and showcases their unwavering commitment to this ongoing journey of empowering children, with every step taken to create a better future we shared. For more information about the Award, please visit https://savethechildren.click/award

About Save the Children Hong Kong

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Hong Kong and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, operating in around 120 countries, we are the world’s first and leading independent children’s organisation – transforming lives and the future we share.

Established in 2009, Save the Children Hong Kong is part of the global movement. We work with children, families, schools, communities and our supporters to deliver lasting change for children in Hong Kong and around the world.

Visit our website, or follow us on Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.