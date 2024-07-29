Select Catering Introduces New Teochew Porridge Buffet, Launching August 2024

Teochew Porridge Buffet

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2024 – Select Catering, a leading name in Singapore’s catering services scene, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering: the Teochew Porridge Buffet. The new menu will be available starting 1 August 2024 and promises to bring the authentic flavours of Teochew cuisine to a broader audience.

A Celebration of Teochew Heritage



Teochew cuisine is celebrated for its light and delicate flavours, often highlighting the natural taste of fresh ingredients. Originating from the Chaoshan region in China, this culinary tradition has become a cherished part of Singapore’s diverse food culture. Select Catering’s new Teochew Porridge Buffet aims to celebrate this heritage

with a curated selection of traditional dishes that capture the essence of Teochew culinary artistry.

Exquisite Menu Offerings

The Teochew Porridge Buffet will feature a variety of dishes, each meticulously prepared to ensure an authentic dining experience. Key menu items include:

Teochew Style Steamed Grouper Fillet: Fresh grouper fillets steamed to perfection, exemplifying the Teochew approach to cooking where simplicity allows natural flavours to shine.

Braised Duck: A classic Teochew dish, the slow-cooking process ensures that the meat is succulent and infused with aromatic spices and herbs, making it a favourite among Teochew cuisine enthusiasts.

Pan-Fried Dried Radish Egg: A simple yet savoury staple in Teochew households, offering a comforting and nostalgic taste.

Yam Paste with Gingko Nuts: Known as ‘Orh Nee’ in Teochew, this dessert balances the sweetness of yam with the nuttiness of gingko nuts, making it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Teochew sweets.

“We are delighted to introduce the Teochew Porridge Buffet to our customers. This menu honours the rich culinary heritage of the Teochew community and emphasises our mission of providing authentic, high-quality dishes. We believe this new offering will resonate with our customers and deliver a memorable dining experience,” shared, June, Marketing Manager of Select Catering.

Commitment to Quality and Authenticity

Select Catering has always been dedicated to providing high-quality, authentic cuisine, and the Teochew Porridge Buffet Catering is no exception. The chefs at Select Catering have undergone extensive training in Teochew culinary techniques, ensuring that every dish is prepared using traditional methods and recipes.

Additionally, Select Catering sources its ingredients from reputable suppliers, utilising only the freshest and finest ingredients. This commitment to quality is reflected in the taste and presentation of each dish, making the Teochew Porridge Buffet a standout addition to Select Catering’s menu.

Looking Ahead

As Select Catering continues to innovate and expand its menu offerings, the introduction of the Teochew Porridge Buffet marks an exciting step forward. The company is set to continue exploring both new culinary trends and traditional cuisines to meet the evolving tastes of its customers, further enriching Singapore’s vibrant food scene.

About Select Catering

Select Catering, a member of the Select Group of Companies, has been a provider of catering solutions in Singapore for over 25 years. Specialising in traditional Asian dishes, Select Catering is committed to delivering quality, authenticity, and exceptional customer satisfaction. The company takes pride in accommodating diverse dietary preferences and requirements, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable and personalised dining experience.