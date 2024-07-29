Southeast Asia Unites to Combat Climate Change-Induced Water Scarcity

Climate change, the long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns has left the Southeast Asia region especially vulnerable, where the issue has often escalated to water scarcity. SIngapore is taking the lead to push sustainable solutions throughout the region. This problem has prompted ASEAN nations to stand together.

Speaking about the issue in Laos, Sengphasouk Xayavong, Deputy Director of the Policy Division at the Water Resource Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment highlighted the country is as heavily subject to the impact of climate change.

On 22 May, at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia, Xayavong further noted that long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns could significantly impact energy production and agriculture, both of which are crucial to Laos’s economy. She also emphasized that water scarcity could particularly affect agricultural activities, which employ a significant portion of the population, especially farmers who lack access to irrigation systems.

Lastly, Xayavong pointed out that the growing population’s high water consumption and unsustainable agricultural practices are major contributors to water scarcity in Laos.

In response to the growing crisis, Sengphasouk reported that the Lao government is actively addressing the situation. The official stated that the authorities have been heavily investing in water infrastructure and promoting full international cooperation with key development partners, such as the Singapore International Foundation (SIF), and the United Nations Development Program.

Meanwhile, Singapore is taking the handling of climate change issues to the next level with the Southeast Asia Partnership for Adaptation through Water (SEAPAW). SEAPAW is a newly launched regional platform, organized by the SIF in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, which is designed to tackle critical climate challenges related to water.

Launched on 19 June, SEAPAW seeks to unite the private, public, and academic sectors to develop and implement effective sustainable solutions across the region.

“It [SEAPAW] aims to foster strategic partnerships among stakeholders in the public, private, and philanthropy sectors across the [Southeast Asia] region,” said Corinna Chan, Chief Executive Officer of SIF.

“These stakeholders can each bring unique strengths and resources to ideate, finance and scale innovative solutions to enhance regional water resilience strategies and ensure that communities are better prepared to face challenges posed by climate change,” Chan said.

SEAPAW will also monitor and report on water resilience and climate adaptation in Southeast Asia, identifying areas that require further action.

On 19 June, SEAPAW was launched at a dialogue hosted by the SIF, the World Economic Forum, and the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW), on the sidelines of Singapore International Water Week 2024.

The closed-door session centered on Southeast Asia’s unique challenges, solutions for improving water resilience, and collaboration among public, private, and academic sectors for effective climate adaptation.

The discussion stressed the need for combined water and climate strategies, such as efficient farming, protecting wetlands, and ensuring fair access to clean water. Expanding current solutions and aligning policies and funding are crucial for tackling these challenges effectively.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, and the event’s Guest of Honour and Patron of SIF, also emphasized the need for improved water management in sectors ranging from rice farming to advanced manufacturing.

Shanmugaratnam highlighted the region’s growing vulnerability to water scarcity and the impacts of climate change. He pointed out that while solutions for water are within reach, they require bolder partnerships to spur investments in both new technologies and proven, economically viable solutions.

Professor Khoo Teng Chye, newly appointed Chairperson of SEAPAW, echoed Shanmugaratnam’s sentiments by stating that the water crisis is closely linked with climate change and that countries need to collaborate to address it. He added that SEAPAW serves as a crucial foundation for mobilizing stakeholders and leveraging innovative policies to enhance water investments, access, resilience, and sustainability.