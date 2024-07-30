LetsGetHome Debuts as Hong Kong’s First On-Demand Apartment Rental Platform

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2024 – LetsGetHome , a pioneering platform in Hong Kong, is revolutionizing the traditional real estate market with its tailored apartment rental services, transparent pricing, and cutting-edge AI technology.

Enhanced Apartment Search with AI-Powered Tools



LetsGetHome’s innovative approach is driven by its proprietary AI Matching Algorithm, which leverages machine learning to analyze historical data and user interactions. This advanced technology delivers highly personalized property suggestions, ensuring that users find the perfect match for their rental needs quickly and efficiently.

Complementing this, “Mable”, an intelligent chatbot, streamlines early listing inquiries and automates interactions, providing a smarter, faster, and user-friendly experience in real estate transactions. These AI-driven features not only enhance user satisfaction but also set a new standard in the rental market.

Breaking the Norm of Agent Commission Charges



In November 2023, the Hong Kong antitrust watchdog revealed commission tricks in the real estate market. Major agencies are allegedly ‘price-fixing’ a 2% commission rate, damaging market competition and customer interests. LetsGetHome challenges this practice by offering a fairer alternative.

Innovative User-Centric Rental Model in Hong Kong



In a market dominated by high commissions and opaque practices, LetsGetHome provides a user-centric approach, allowing tenants and landlords to choose specific services and pay only for what they use. This model ensures significant savings and a more personalized rental experience.

“Whether you’re searching online or contacting agents, have you considered an agency that customizes its services to your needs? With over 3,000 licensed agencies and 7,000+ shops in Hong Kong, finding such a service can be tough,” said Christal Wong, CEO of LetsGetHome. “At LetsGetHome, we know finding the perfect rental in Hong Kong can be stressful. We’re here to make it easier with personalized options and clear pricing. By offering customizable rental services, we empower users to make informed decisions without the burden of excessive fees.”

Fairer and Affordable Rental Service Charges



LetsGetHome introduces a zero-commission rental platform where landlords can publish rental apartments online for free, facilitating direct contact between tenants and landlords. For agency services, LetsGetHome charges only 25% of one month’s rent, paid solely by landlords, eliminating tenant commissions. Their pay-per-use service model includes options like VR viewing, lease renewal contracts, and moving services, ensuring transparent and quality service pricing.

Hashtag: #LetsGetHome #RentalProperty

https://www.letsgethome.com/en

https://www.linkedin.com/company/letsgethome

https://www.facebook.com/letsgethome.hk

https://www.instagram.com/letsgethome.hk/

http://medium.com/@letsgethome

https://matters.town/@letsgethome



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LetsGetHome

LetsGetHome is the first on-demand apartment rental platform in Hong Kong, dedicated to offering transparent, customizable rental solutions. LetsGetHome offers various rental options, from self-listing for landlords to premium agent services. Tenants can also choose between self-searching and guided assistance, ensuring a flexible and secure rental process.