South Korea Joins Forces with Mekong River Commission to Transform Mekong River Basin

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has officially announced the Republic of Korea (ROK) as its newest Development Partner. In a move towards enhancing regional cooperation, the ROK has committed a USD 1 million grant for the year 2024, with prospects for continued contributions in the future. This funding is earmarked to support the implementation of the Basin Development Strategy 2021-2030 and the MRC Strategic Plan 2021-2025, both crucial for the sustainable management of the Mekong River Basin.

The official signing ceremony took place on 25 July at the MRC headquarters in Vientiane, Laos. The event was marked by the signing of the grant note by Kim Dong-bae, Director-General of the ASEAN and Southeast Asia Affairs Bureau at Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and MRC Secretariat CEO Anoulak Kittikhoun. The Korean delegation was represented by Kim Dong-bae and the Korean Ambassador to Laos, Jung Yung Soo.

During the ceremony, Kim Dong-bae highlighted the importance of this partnership in promoting sustainable development and fostering regional cooperation within the Mekong River Basin. He emphasized that Korea’s involvement aligns with the strategic objectives of the MRC, aiming to balance economic growth, environmental protection, and social development in the region.

“As a friend of the Mekong countries and a member of our region, it is high-time for the Republic of Korea to join the premier regional body for Mekong river basin management as a Development Partner. This will add a strategic approach to cooperation and build on past and ongoing collaborations between the MRC and various Korean agencies,” said Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat.

The partnership comes at a crucial time as the region faces challenges such as sustainable development, climate change, and water security. By adopting a collaborative approach, the MRC seeks to bolster its efforts in promoting regional cooperation and ensuring the sustainable management of the Mekong River Basin’s resources. This collaboration aims to enhance the prosperity, peace, and resilience of the Mekong region’s communities.

As a Development Partner, the ROK joins a diverse group of countries that contribute financial resources to the MRC’s mission. This support is vital for the sustainable management and development of the Mekong River Basin, ensuring long-term benefits for the region’s inhabitants and environment.