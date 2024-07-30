Taiwan’s Cybersecurity Experts Convene in Malaysia for Taiwan Cybersecurity Day, Sharing Success Stories

Cybersecurity Experts Bolster Digital Transformation, Strengthen Corporate Defenses



TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2024 – In response to global supply chain changes, Malaysia has become a top choice for international manufacturers, promoting digital transformation across various industries. However, with the advancement of digitalization, cybersecurity risks have also increased, leading many international corporations to demand more robust supply chain cybersecurity. As a high-tech stronghold, Taiwan has extensive supply chain cybersecurity experience and has nurtured numerous solution providers that are highly regarded internationally.

‘Taiwan Cybersecurity Day’ EDM

To encourage Malaysia-Taiwan collaboration in cybersecurity, Taiwanese corporations and associations have organized a delegation of renowned cybersecurity firms to Kuala Lumpur in early August. The delegation will visit public associations and host ‘Taiwan Cybersecurity Day’, sharing and exchanging Taiwan’s expertise in supply chain cybersecurity and cybersecurity verification. The delegation will also discuss strategies for joint defense against cyberattacks and ways to enhance international cooperation.

‘Taiwan Cybersecurity Day’ is set for the afternoon of Monday, August 5, at the Pavilion Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The event will feature presentations from internationally acclaimed Taiwanese cybersecurity firms like CHT Security, Billows Technology, KeyXentic, Cycraft Technology, Array Networks Taiwan, PacketX Technology, SYSTEX Corporation, uniXecure Technology Corporation. They’ll share insights on zero trust solutions, OT cybersecurity technology, and professional cybersecurity management and detection services. Invitations have been extended to exchange ideas with government officials, corporate executives, technical experts, and academic representatives. The event invites all interested in cybersecurity issues to join us in exploring how to maintain competitiveness and information security in the digital age. For more event details, please refer to the event page: https://reurl.cc/MOqKk3 .

