Lao Students Bag 13 Medals at Singapore Math Olympiad

For the first time, Lao students have made history by winning thirteen medals at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC). Competing against 2,231 students from 35 countries and territories across grades 1 to 12, the Lao team won one Gold medal, six Silver medals, and six Bronze medals, along with three Honorable Mentions.

The students were supported by BrightPath Education, a local organization that offers scholarships and aids students in excelling in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The Lao team comprised students from various international and local schools, including Vientiane Pattana School International, Panyathip British International School, and Hakkeo Secondary School.

Among the sixteen participants, the youngest was Souliyavong Sirimanotham, a grade 1 student from Vientiane Pattana School International. He shared that the experience was not only about competing but also about exploring Singapore and making new friends.

“I was a bit nervous at the start, but I believed in myself and was just there to experience everything,” he said.

Another student, Romina Phoutharaksa Douangmala, a grade 9 student from Panyathip British International School, spoke about her preparation and determination to “make her country proud.”

“I practiced as hard as I could, attending preparation classes for four days. I knew it would be challenging, but I was determined to win a medal,” she said.

Alounny Keosouvanh, Director of BrightPath, praised the students’ efforts and resilience.

“The event was tough, demanding discipline, patience, and an open-minded approach. We’re proud of all our students, regardless of whether they won medals, as they were brave enough to embrace this experience. That’s the key takeaway we wanted for them,” she said.

President of BrightPath, Rakesh Origanti also emphasized the organization’s commitment to providing opportunities for students interested in mathematics and STEM subjects.

“Our goal is to offer training not only to students but also to educators, supporting the digital economy platform,” he stated.

SIMOC is an annual international mathematics competition that invites math enthusiasts from around the world to showcase their talent and skills. The event includes three main categories: Math Olympiad (Individual Round), where students solve problems individually; Math Warriors (Team Round), a team competition with participants from different countries; and Mind Sports (Team Round), which focuses on strategic thinking.

This year’s performance of Lao students at SIMOC marks a significant achievement in the country’s educational journey for its young mathematicians.