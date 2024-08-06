First Lao Nationals Certified as Train Drivers by Lao-China Railway

On 5 August, the Lao-China Railway awarded driver certificates to 14 Lao nationals who successfully completed a self-driven test. This certification ceremony marks the first time Lao citizens have received this recognition.

The journey to certification began in June 2022, with an initial cohort of 66 participants undergoing extensive theoretical and practical training to become certified railway staff.

By late 2023, a selection process narrowed the group to 30 drivers, who were tasked with operating trains over a combined distance exceeding 100,000 kilometers.

Ultimately, only 14 drivers demonstrated exceptional performance, earning them the official certificates jointly issued by the Lao-China Railway and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

To celebrate the occasion, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Xaysongkham Manothin, praised the newly certified drivers, noting that their achievement reflects the successful partnership between Laos and China in training skilled railway professionals.

Looking ahead, Liu Hong, Director General of the Laos-China Railway, outlined plans to develop more Lao experts in railway operations, enhance the railway system’s quality, and improve people’s lives.

To do so, Liu Hong explained that the railway will hold more workshops and training programs for Lao workers, focusing on key job roles, developing specialized skills, and refining the training system to create the first generation of Lao executives and technicians in railway operations.