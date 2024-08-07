Algerian Boxer Advances to Gold-Medal Round at Paris Olympics Amid Gender Controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a recent gender controversy, advanced to the women’s welterweight final at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Algeria5-0 by unanimous decision on 6 August. Khelif’s journey to the final has sparked widespread debate and controversy over her eligibility to compete in the women’s division.

The controversy

The controversy began during Khelif’s match against Italy’s Angela Carini in Paris on 1 August. The bout was abruptly halted after just 46 seconds when Carini withdrew, citing the force of Khelif’s punches. Carini was heard telling her coach, “It’s not right, it’s not right,” and later stated that she had never been hit so hard in her career. This incident led to questions about the legitimacy of Khelif’s participation, with critics pointing to her physical strength as a sign of unfair competition.

Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Championships, along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, has been under intense scrutiny by the world media. Both athletes were disqualified from the 2023 World Championship after failing gender eligibility tests but were allowed to compete in Paris. This decision led to significant backlash from conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ commentators.

The International Boxing Association’s president, Umar Kremlev, claimed that DNA tests indicated that both athletes have XY chromosomes, though these results were not made public. Despite the controversy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) affirmed the athletes’ eligibility to compete, citing their birth and upbringing as females.

Despite the distress caused by the controversy, Khelif remained focused on her Olympic journey, publicly sharing her hopes to secure a gold medal as a response to her critics.

Who is Imane Khelif?

Imane Khelif is a 25-year-old boxer from northwestern Algeria. She was one of the first three female Olympic boxers from her country, having first competed in Tokyo three years ago. Khelif boasts a broad amateur record, including a silver medal at the 2022 IBA World Championships, gold medals at the 2022 African Championships, the 2022 Mediterranean Championships, and the 2023 Arab Games. She currently holds a record of 43 wins and nine losses.