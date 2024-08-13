Luang Namtha Police Arrests Two in Counterfeit Currency Case

In June, Luang Namtha authorities arrested two individuals, including a Thai national, in connection with a money counterfeiting operation involving counterfeit 100,000 and 50,000 kip notes.

The investigation began on 17 June following reports of counterfeit currency circulating at Nalae market. According to official reports, local authorities were alerted to the use of fake money by a resident. Subsequent investigations revealed that a local woman had exchanged CNY 1,500 for Lao kip with a driver from Bokeo Province. The woman received LAK 5.5 million in return, which she later discovered was counterfeit. She claimed she was unaware of the fraudulent nature of the money.

The Ministry of Public Security promptly launched a full-scale investigation, involving both local and regional authorities. By 22 June, officials from the ministry and Bokeo Province had intensified their efforts. The driver was arrested on 25 June in Huay Xai, Bokeo, where he was found to be in contact with a suspect residing in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand.

Following this lead, authorities arrested the Thai national on 27 June, discovering LAK 1 million in counterfeit notes in his possession. During interrogation, both suspects admitted to smuggling LAK 24 million worth of fake currency from Thailand into Laos. They revealed that part of the counterfeit money had been spent in Bokeo Province.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are working to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in these illegal activities.