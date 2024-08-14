Laos Faces USD 154 Million Trade Deficit in July, Seventh Consecutive Month of Imbalance

Laos recorded a USD 154 million trade deficit in July, marking its seventh consecutive month of trade imbalances. According to the Trade Information Center (LTP), this deficit excludes electricity trade.

In July, the total trade volume was USD 1.220 billion, a slight decrease of 0.5 percent from June. Imports totaled USD 687 million, while exports lagged at USD 533 million, contributing to the ongoing deficit.

Comparatively, July’s export value of USD 533 million was down 2.5 percent from June’s USD 547 million. Meanwhile, imports in July remained slightly higher at USD 687 million compared to June’s USD 680 million, which also indicates a sustained high demand for imported goods.

Laos’ main export markets were China, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States, and Australia. Key exports included mixed gold, electrical appliances, and potassium salt. The primary imports were diesel fuel, mechanical equipment, and finished chemical products, sourced mainly from China, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, and Japan.

Despite recent growth in trade volumes, Laos continues to face challenges in achieving a trade balance, reflecting ongoing economic difficulties.