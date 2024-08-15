Vehicle Registration in Vientiane Exceeds City’s Population

In Vientiane Capital, the number of registered vehicles has now surpassed the city’s population, exacerbating traffic congestion, pollution, and safety concerns. According to Amphaivanh Keopradith, Deputy Director of the Transport Department at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPT), the total vehicle count across Laos reached 2,705,538 in 2023, with 43 percent of these registered in Vientiane.

The breakdown of these vehicles shows that 67 percent are two-wheeled motorcycles, 14 percent are pickup trucks, and a significant portion falls into other categories. The number of vehicles registered in Vientiane greatly exceeds the rate of population growth, leading to numerous challenges.

The high volume of vehicles has resulted in severe traffic congestion, particularly during rush hours at major intersections. Increased air and noise pollution are also significant concerns, posing serious health risks to residents. Additionally, the surge in vehicle numbers has contributed to a high rate of road accidents, with 6,806 incidents recorded nationwide in 2023, making up 17.4 percent of the total.

Despite existing laws and regulations aimed at mitigating these issues, including a road safety strategy designed to reduce road accident fatalities by 50 percent, problems persist.

To tackle these challenges, the government, under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, is launching a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) express bus system as part of a larger sustainable transportation initiative. This USD 99 million project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the government’s budget, aims to overhaul Vientiane’s transportation infrastructure to align with international standards.

The BRT project includes the introduction of electric buses that offer convenience, comfort, cleanliness, and safety. Additionally, plans are in place to upgrade alleyways for pedestrian safety, enhance roads for bicycle use, and improve roadside parking systems. These measures are intended to alleviate congestion, reduce pollution, and enhance overall transportation efficiency in Vientiane.