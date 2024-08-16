Kronos Research Reaffirms Commitment to Integrity and Transparency Following Lawsuit Settlement

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 August 2024 – Kronos Research, a global leader in quantitative trading, issues this official statement to reaffirm our commitment to integrity and transparency in our operations.

The case involved former employees who allegedly sought revenge on the company through computer fraud. They claimed their motivation stemmed from dissatisfaction with the bonuses they received despite being among the highest bonus recipients within the company. Taiwan’s judicial system has delivered its verdict: both former employees were found guilty and have received appropriate punishment.

Following the conclusion of the judicial process, both former employees jointly issued an apology statement[1][2], acknowledging their wrongdoings and affirming that the company acted appropriately according to its standard policies and procedures. They stated, “I confess and sincerely apologize to the company for my misunderstanding of the bonus distribution mechanism, which led to financial and reputational losses for Kronos Research.”

Hank Huang, CEO of Kronos Research, emphasised the importance of trust and reputation in the crypto and finance industries: “Maintaining our competitive edge is vital to Kronos. As a leading trading firm, we take pride in delivering exceptional services to our partners, fostering innovation, and nurturing talent to drive industry progress. We uphold rigorous policies to maintain integrity and our commitment to excellence.”

“This event underscores our steadfast dedication to ethical practices and transparency,” Huang continued. “While Kronos advocates for a fair, transparent, and rewarding environment for our employees, we have zero tolerance for breaches of trust or actions that jeopardize our integrity and reputation.”

Kronos remains resolute in upholding our core values and will implement all necessary measures to safeguard these standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of our stakeholders.

Lastly, we extend our sincere gratitude to our stakeholders for their continued support and understanding. With the conclusion of this case, we look forward to moving ahead with renewed focus and dedication to excellence.

About Kronos Research

Kronos Research is a technology and data-driven trading firm transforming the digital asset landscape by cultivating a dynamic financial ecosystem with exceptional trading performance, advanced cryptocurrency investment strategies, and extensive liquidity provision capabilities.

Our advanced machine-learning techniques and state-of-the-art trading infrastructure form the backbone of our quantitative trading operations. These enable us to deliver precise data and insights, bolster risk management, develop effective trading strategies, and empower informed investment decisions.

By leveraging our expertise, we strive to foster strong partnerships and deliver significant value through continuous advancement and innovation.