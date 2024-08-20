Music injects vitality to Guanshanhu District, southwest China’s Guizhou Province

Music Festival held in Guanshanhu District, Guiyang city, Guizhou Province, China

GUIYANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2024 – Guanshanhu is a modern urban area in the capital city of Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. It integrates ecology, culture and economy, and boasts rich tourism resources and powerful urban functions.

In recent years, Guanshanhu, one of the core urban districts of Guiyang, has been committed to injecting new vitality to its development, with music as its IP to improve openness, vitality, and the market activity level. British Vlogger Jason Lightfoot expressed his excitement on YouTube after taking a tour to China’s Guanshanhu District. “There’s just music, art, culture all over the city, everywhere you look!”. As well as the festival’s music and artists, Lightfoot praised the cities pubic transport and infrastructure saying in the video that “it’s just on another level”.

“In Guiyang, I went to the concerts of my favourite singers Zhou Shen and JJ, attended the music festival that invited foreign singers like Faouzia Ouihya and Ari Abdul, as well as Chinese singers like Chen Chusheng, Xu Wei, Wang Sulong, Wei Chen, Ma Siwei…… All of my favourite singers have come to Guiyang. I gained a lot in Guiyang,” said a tourist Xiaotian on the popular social media platform Douyin.

Another tourist left a message under Xiaotian’s post, “Come to Guanshanhu, where there are more interesting entertainment activities.”

During Lightfoot’s trip to Guanshanhu, he enjoyed the music, the festival and watching different artists, having a good time there. Besides, he took the subway to hang around and visited a market. “China’s public transport and infrastructure is just on another level,” he said in the video.

With music as its core, Guanshanhu is aimed at using its own resources of famous music festivals and well-known singers’ performance, to boost music plus economy. Taking seasonal changes and traditional festivals into consideration, it invites bar bands, street performers and music enthusiasts into the flower fields, the parks and the roadside. The district held concerts on different spaces and with different topics, with natural stages and humanistic arts, Guanshanhu resorts to music to light up a beautiful life and a more artistic city.

