Redress Design Award 2024 Calls on Public Vote to Shape The Future of The Fashion Industry

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2024 – Redress, the environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing’s negative environmental impacts, is now calling for consumers worldwide to vote online here for their favourite Finalist of the Redress Design Award 2024, the world’s leading sustainable fashion design competition. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will be open until 3 September 2024, with the winner to be announced at the Grand Final Fashion Show in Hong Kong on 5 September.

The Redress Design Award, organised by Redress and with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor, now turns to the public voice to champion sustainable fashion and empower the next generation of circular design talents. With 98% of consumers believing that brands have a responsibility to make positive change in the world[1], Redress now offers a crucial opportunity for consumers to influence the industry.

Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned, while just 1% of the material used to produce clothing is recycled into new clothing.[2] To tackle fashion’s massive waste issue, this year’s 10 Redress Design Award Finalists, representing nine countries and regions around the globe, have created their sustainable fashion collections out of textile waste, from shredded military parachutes to car seat covers.

“Fashion ‘consumers’ and designers are incredibly connected, and their wishes and works are often inextricably linked. Designers respond to consumers’ aesthetic and ethical expectations, and consumers are romanced and inspired by designers’ creations,” shared Dr. Christina Dean, Founder and Board Chair, Redress. “Our 10 competition Finalists are pushing boundaries in circular design, crucially to address one of the world’s most polluting industries. We need consumers to be engaged. By voting for your favourite designer, you can have your say in the future of fashion.”

From around the globe to Hong Kong

Next up, the Finalists’ garments will be delivered to Hong Kong via the official logistics partner, DHL Express. The sustainable collections will be shipped from various global locations to Hong Kong using DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, which helps to reduce carbon emissions of the international shipments using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Through GoGreen Plus, DHL Express implements decarbonisation levers in the DHL network and allocates these carbon emissions reductions to customer shipments, applying the book and claim approach. These carbon emission reductions and allocations are validated by a third-party auditor and Redress accounts for a 50% CO2e reduction compared to using conventional jet fuel.

“We are delighted to support sustainable fashion by leveraging our industry expertise. We actively contribute to a greener future by using our GoGreen Plus service to transport these exquisite collections from talented designers worldwide to Hong Kong. Achieving a 50% carbon reduction in the shipment journey, we take pride in setting the pace for low emission logistics. This goes beyond simply providing a service; it’s our steadfast commitment to sustainability,” said Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau.

The Finalists’ runway looks will be captured in an editorial photoshoot to be featured in Vogue Hong Kong as well as the Redress Design Award 2024 digital magazine. The circular aesthetics displayed in the photoshoot pay tribute to the role of circularity in driving fashion towards a more sustainable future.

Consumers hold the power in shaping the fashion industry

Beyond voting for the People’s Choice Award, consumers can also directly influence the direction of the industry by supporting the work of Redress Alumni. This community of previous competition Semi-finalists are at the forefront of a new breed of fashion designers prioritising sustainability and circularity as much as desirability. With Redress’ support, recent Alumni highlights include 11 Alumni showcasing designs made from upcycled sporting waste at the Paris 2024 Olympics and alum Lola Clavel creating bookmarks from Redress’ clothing takeback waste in Hong Kong. Discover more Redress Alumni brands here.

Find out who wins at the Grand Final Show

The People’s Choice Award winner will be announced at the Redress Design Award 2024 Grand Final Fashion Show, along with the coveted, career-changing First Prize with 2024 Exclusive Fashion Sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger: the opportunity to join the Tommy Hilfiger team and work on a sustainable design project for retail, creating impact for the industry.

The Redress Design Award 2024 Grand Final Fashion Show will be livestreamed globally on 5 September 2024 (Thursday), at 7pm HKT / 1pm CET via YouTube. Save the date here.

[1] Futerra consumer research (2019) The honest generation are here. Are you ready? [2] Ellen MacArthur Foundation (2017), A New Textiles Economy

About the Redress Design Award 2024: www.redressdesignaward.com

About Redress’ education for designers

The online, open-access Redress Academy platform is here.

here. The online Redress Circular Fashion Design Courses are here.

here. Further supporting statistics are here. The Redress Design Award ( www.redressdesignaward.com) is the world’s leading sustainable fashion design competition that educates and empowers emerging fashion designers about circular design techniques to reduce fashion’s negative environmental impacts. Organised by Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO Redress and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (formerly known as Create Hong Kong) annually since 2011, the competition now has over 170 global fashion university partners and attracts designer applicants from over 50 countries and regions to win prizes that connect them with global-leading fashion businesses to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry.

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) ( www.ccidahk.gov.hk) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Redress ( www.redress.com.hk) is a Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing’s negative environmental impacts.

