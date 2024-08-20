SUSS and Orange Cap Innovative Launch Success Academy in Thailand to Foster Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Regional Social Impact

The Academy will offer programmes with cross-cultural industry experiences to empower students and executives for success in the global business arena.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2024 – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and IT consultant company Orange Cap Innovative (OCI) today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Bangkok, creating new learning experiences and real-world training opportunities for students in Singapore and Thailand.

The occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at The Sukosol Hotel and attended by over 60 guests from both countries, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, and industry and community partners. The ceremony was presided over by H.E. Catherine Wong, Ambassador, Singapore Embassy in Bangkok and Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng Executive Director/CEO of National Innovation Agency (Public Organisation), Thailand.

Grounded in SUSS’ commitment to lifelong learning and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries.

As an IT consultant and venture builder, OCI will leverage its unique technological expertise and deep understanding of Thailand’s market dynamics to support and enhance the Academy’s offerings.

Through the Academy’s two distinct tracks – Personal Success and Professional Success – SUSS will offer opportunities for students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions to co-learn and co-innovate with students from Thailand. This will include participation in programmes such as interdisciplinary global learning courses and student exchanges. Additionally, SUSS students will have the chance to gain professional experience in the region through work attachments and internships.

Key initiatives include:

Student Leadership Development in Social Sustainability: In partnership with All Green Learning Centre in Khao Yai, SUSS will leverage the centre’s facilities to develop a place-based education programme and experiential site, known as Camp R.A.I.S.E. By tapping on organic farms and renewable energy installations located around the premises, students will engage in hands-on activities and projects that emphasise practical applications of sustainability concepts.

Impact Start-Up Challenge (ISC): The ISC is a credit-bearing course that provides a platform for students from Singapore and Thailand to experience the startup ecosystem, collaborate to generate ideas, and test and pivot their proposals in real-world settings. The first of these partnerships was launched with Siam University in May this year, involving 21 SUSS students and 21 Siam University students. Since 2017, this programme has impacted over 1,000 students across more than 10 cities.

The Academy will also support SUSS in partnering with universities in Thailand to co-design and co-deliver interdisciplinary and experiential global learning programmes in areas such as sustainable urban development, heritage and advancement in gender equity.

Beyond its student focus, the Academy will leverage SUSS’ expertise in adult and workplace learning to create professional training and development solutions for industry partners, organisations, and institutions.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, President of SUSS, said, “SUSS’ curriculum is designed to provide enriching student experiences. Along with future expansions in the region, the launch of the Success Academy in Thailand is a significant step towards realising our goal of taking our students to more places to gain real-world knowledge and exposure beyond Singapore. We are grateful to Orange Cap Innovative for their close partnership, enabling us to build a strategic network of alliances and extend our education and expertise to learners and corporations worldwide.”

Mr. Amornched Jinda-apiraksa, CEO of Orange Cap Innovative, said, “This collaboration aligns with our corporate goal of using innovative technology to enhance education and prepare future generations with a global outlook. We believe that OCI’s network and expertise can help deliver SUSS’ goals in Thailand and the greater Mekong region. The Success Academy will also enhance Orange Cap’s core competencies by expanding our international network, fostering global collaborations, and introducing diverse perspectives and solutions. Establishing the Singapore educational system in Thailand demonstrates our commitment to offering world-class education and expertise that reflect our values to both local and international communities. We are grateful for SUSS’ trust in us to deliver their programmes and look forward to making a positive impact, fostering innovation, and developing future leaders for a rapidly evolving world.”

The launch of the Success Academy in Thailand is the latest in a series of academy openings as SUSS continues to expand its educational footprint across Asia. Last year, SUSS established three Academies in Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, and Shenzhen. In the next three months, the University will inaugurate four more academies in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, and Mumbai, bringing the total to eight regional academies.

For the full media release: https://suss.to/media-release-bkk.

For more information: www.suss.edu.sg/success-academy.

SUSS: www.suss.edu.sg

Orange Cap Innovative: https://www.orangecapinnovative.com

