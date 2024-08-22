Singapore Sun by Dale Chihuly Shines at One Holland Village

Illuminating a collection of seven artworks by renowned artists and eight public art benches by designers – offering shoppers and art enthusiasts a unique community-inspired artistic experience



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2024 – One Holland Village mall has unveiled its latest artwork, Singapore Sun by Dale Chihuly. Situated at the mall’s Village Green, the stunning artwork rounds up the carefully curated medley of seven art creations by notable local and international artists, and eight public art benches. Forming part of an Art Trail unique to One Holland Village, the artworks have transformed the mall into a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and the local community.

Dale Chihuly’s Singapore Sun has brought a vibrant burst of colour to One Holland Village. © 2020 Chihuly Studio

Chihuly’s Singapore Sun

“It was an honour to present an exhibition at Gardens by the Bay in 2021 and I’m thrilled that the Singapore Sun now has a permanent home at Holland Village.” – Chihuly

Chihuly’s Singapore Sun is composed of over 1,500 hand-blown glass elements that together, make up an elaborate, intricate composition that demonstrates how the artist masses colour on a grand scale—a key characteristic of his installation works.

Shown in museums and gardens around the world, Chihuly conceived the first Sun sculpture in 1998. The Singapore Sun, inspired by the dramatic sunsets that grace our horizon, was created for Chihuly’s 2021 exhibition at Gardens by the Bay.

Discover One Holland Village’s Art Trail

In addition to the Singapore Sun, the One Holland Village Art Trail showcases a diverse collection of six other art installations and digital print art by celebrated local and international artists, three commissioned benches by home-grown award-winning designers, as well as five winning benches from the OHV Mill public bench design competition held in 2022.

Said Deborah Tan, Far East Organization’s Director for the Retail Business Group, “We envision One Holland Village as a melting pot for art from all over the world. International art pieces housed together with local creations demonstrate our dedication in supporting the art scene, cultivating budding talents, as well as making art accessible to all.”

With an eclectic mix of art forms in the mall, each of these seven artworks brings a distinctive style and perspective, creating a dynamic and immersive environment that invites exploration.

The creator of Dream Love Joy, interactive lighting display at One Holland Village’s pedestrian bridge, is local artist Lee Wei Lieh from Very Small Exhibition. Known for his lighting and “Very Momentary” art concepts, his work is recognised locally and internationally. He shared, “Dream Love Joy is inspired by the surprise and happiness of spotting a rainbow in the sky. I hope that when visitors are on the bridge, they feel welcomed and delighted as they engage with it, whether they are entering or leaving the mall.”

Expressed Ripple Root’s Estella Ng and Liquan Liew, whose Holland Village Dreaming digital print art encapsulated their memories of Holland Village, “The artwork serves as a time capsule, a window into the past that tells a story and evokes feelings of nostalgia, fondness and joy. The artwork aims to take the viewer on a journey, allowing them to discover something new each time they look at it.”

German artist Tomislav Topic, known for his abstract and colourful geometric art forms, created his first permanent outdoor installation, Interlude at One Holland Village. Adorning a large expanse of the roof, the artwork comprises 410 lacquered steel panels featuring a wide range of 41 distinct colour tones.

“Producing a permanent installation of this scale for Singapore’s weather conditions was challenging, but I wanted to bring a sea of colours to the Singapore sky, enticing everyone to look up and admire it,” revealed Tomislav. “It is my greatest desire to create works of art for public spaces that everyone can enjoy and experience, and One Holland Village made it possible for Interlude to do so.”

Enhancing the Community Experience

Deborah added, “Public art has the power to transform environments and inspire people. The diverse collection of artworks located around One Holland Village mall showcases our commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of our community, bringing a sense of wonder to those who encounter it. At the same time, it highlights the global and multicultural spirit that defines Holland Village.”

By integrating world-class installations and artworks into One Holland Village mall, it has added vibrancy to the space, and provided a platform for artistic expression and cultural dialogue. These artworks are complemented by public art benches around the mall, which offer spaces for rest and reflection while celebrating the creativity and innovation of our community.

One Holland Village mall opened in December 2023 to a diverse mix of 90 tenants. Highlights include the first Singapore retail store of the popular international pet services and accessories brand Fur by Vetreska, Baker’s Brew’s first pet café Plain Meredith, highly sought-after Japanese dessert store Warabimochi Kamakura’s debut outlet in Singapore, and the flagship pet-friendly café by well-known Australian concept Surrey Hills.

Nestled in the heart of the well-loved Holland Village enclave, One Holland Village is thoughtfully conceptualised to complement and enhance the local nuances of this beloved neighbourhood, capturing the vibrancy and eclectic charm of the broader Holland Village precinct. Blending in with the quaint shophouses and streetscapes of its neighbourhood, the mall features a centrally situated community space, Village Square, and open-air dining and play areas. A well-shaded and naturally ventilated outdoor pet-friendly mall, the three-storey One Holland Village mall provides good pet walkability in the common areas with a mix of pet amenities.

Developed jointly by Sekisui House Limited (积水住宅株式会社), Sino Group (信和集团) and Far East Organization (远东机构), One Holland Village is a mixed-use development comprising a mall, offices, serviced apartments and residences.

One Holland Village Mall

Address: 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748

Annex 1: List of Artists

Local Artists

Local Artist Artwork Florence Ng Nostalgia A unique glass-brick installation, it pays homage to the icons of Singapore’s old playgrounds such as the dragon, pelican and elephant. These colourful glass bricks form a lively mosaic that serves as a touching reminder of the simple joys that filled a child’s life before the digital age, inspiring viewers to pause and reflect on the timeless magic of play and human connection. Jahan Loh Reconstituted Philosophies Using popular ready-to-eat canned food as a medium to convey shifting cultural paradigms of Asian culture, the artist explores consumer culture while delving into his childhood memories. Made up of nine stainless steel installations, the pieces take on animalistic forms such as chicken feet beneath the chicken curry can. Ripple Root Holland Village Dreaming This artwork captures the essence of Holland Village, a place cherished by many. From the shophouse enclave to the iconic windmill, the artwork evokes a sense of nostalgia for this beautiful neighbourhood. It serves as a reminder to appreciate the past while embracing a future full of vibrant possibilities. Very Small Exhibition Dream Love Joy A light art installation situated on the ceiling of the One Holland Village bridge. Igniting into a mesmerising passage lit up by a dynamic rainbow, the experience is like an enchanting voyage brimming with dreams, love and joy.

International Artists

International Artist Artwork Arik Levy FacetFormation 180 Corten Made of corten steel, this artwork is inspired by recomposition, exemplifying the idea of looking through time while anticipating the future. This mirrors the sentiment of constant reinvention of Holland Village, from a plantation and former home of European settlers to a favoured place in the community. Dale Chihuly Singapore Sun Comprising over 1,500 hand-blown glass elements, this elaborate and intricate composition demonstrates the artist’s ability to use colour on a grand scale—a key characteristic of his installation works. Tomislav Topić Interlude Composed of 410 steel panels arranged in a precise manner and divided into 10 interconnected modules, the distinct colour tones on the panels blend and transition into each other. They create a sensory experience that complements and contrasts with the space at One Holland Village.

Annex 2: List of Public Art Bench Designers

Note: All Public Art Benches are made of Tembusu Wood

Commissioned Designers

Commissioned Designers Name of Art Bench Hans Tan Studio Picnic The Picnic bench blends the openness of sitting directly on the ground with the functionality of a bench as an intermediary. It plays on these typologies to highlight the social aspirations of people in public spaces. The postures it allows evoke “Western” idyllic summer scenes of lounging on the lawn and “Eastern” traditions of sitting on the floor. This blend of expatriate influence and local character captures the distinctive social fabric of Holland Village. MKPL Tembusu Bench The Tembusu Bench is designed to evoke the charm of handcrafted wood. The edge of the Tembusu plank highlights the tree’s textures and patterns, inviting touch and encouraging fingers to trace its curves until they find a resting place. The interlocking wood joinery, with its seamless mystery, forms a delightful puzzle for the curious to explore and admire. Studio Juju A Wonderful Bench A Wonderful Bench is envisioned as a place for creating beautiful memories. It is imagined to be big and long, inviting children to walk on it, couples to chat on it, and families to rest on it. How wonderful this shared experience will be.

MILL Public Art Bench Design Competition Winners

The MILL Public Art Bench Design Competition ran from December 2021 to April 2022. Organised in collaboration with award-winning homegrown cross-disciplinary design practice FARM, the MILL Public Art Bench Competition taps into the community’s love for Holland Village to bring unique design inspiration to life, delivering evocative public artworks that offer utility while paying homage to the precinct.

MILL Design Competition Winners Name of Art Bench Christophe Gaubert, Cynthia Chan, Poh Yun Ru, Tan Weijing Designers from NUS Design Incubation Centre (DIC) Sampan The Sampan benches are a tribute to the spirit of welcome and the emulation felt by all travellers discovering a culture that they will end up making their own. Like boats approaching a new land, the Sampan participate in the dynamics of the place and the flow of passers-by. They are an invitation to rest, enjoy the urban landscape and discuss and exchange different perspectives. Their varied sizes and coloured lacquered sides express the diversity of origins that make up local culture. Hai-png (Heffrence) Teow More Than A Bench Inspired by the vibrant surroundings, this design features multiple benches arranged organically to create a natural, rhythmic quality. It represents an informal social space where human interaction is driven by spontaneity. More than just a bench, it celebrates diversity and facilitates community. Hector Arturo Salazar ASPA Inspired by the traditional windmill blades and the vibrant Holland Village neighbourhood, this practical bench design embodies the values of inclusivity and diversity. Accessibility is a key factor in fostering a sense of community. The bench must be usable by everyone, including being wheelchair and pram friendly. Jan Abigail Ampo Juarez, Li Xing Tong, Low Yi Jun Architecture Students of Singapore Polytechnic Comfort Inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Chip Bee Gardens and Lorong Liput, Comfort features a unique anthropomorphic form. It adapts to the rhythms of day and night, offering an upright structure for daytime activities and a more reclined position for nighttime relaxation. By seamlessly blending functionality with the distinctive experiences of each time of day, the bench becomes a versatile space that accommodates diverse activities and fosters a sense of connection to the environment and its evolving atmospheres. Muhammad ‘Ammar Bin Mohamad Malek The Boing Boing Bench Inspired by the quaint and vibrant quality of Holland Village, the Boing Boing Bench seeks to bring out our playful side, reminiscent of the springy playground rides. Anchored by steel springs, the bench sways gently, inviting curious passers-by to take a seat. The bench comes to life with movements from people, creating a picture of liveliness and spirited energy. This is a beautiful reminder that as we embrace the volatile nature of life, we should not forget to have fun along the way.

