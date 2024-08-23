2024 “The Land of Blessings” Cultural Tourism Promotion Activities Held in Hong Kong and Macao

The 2024 "The Land of Blessings" Cultural Tourism Promotion Activities were successfully held in Hong Kong and Macao on August 20 and 22. The activities, hosted by Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, attracted cultural and tourism authorities, representatives of cultural and tourism enterprises and institutions, chambers of commerce, and associations from Fuzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Through the promotion of cultural tourism resources and showcase of Fu culture, the event presented the new image of “The Land of Blessings” and explored new opportunities for cooperation in cultural tourism. “As the capital of the ancient State of Min, Fuzhou is surrounded by green mountains on three sides, with Minjiang River flowing through it.” Fuzhou is a famous historical and cultural city with a superior natural environment and profound cultural heritage.

Immerse in the cultural and tourism feast of Fuzhou due to wholehearted promotion

At the promotion event, the host showed the new look of the “The Land of Blessings” through screening of promotional videos and on-site presentations.

From the unique urban layout of “Three Hills and Two Towers,” to the shipbuilding culture of strengthening marine development, talents emerging from the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, and Fuzhou cuisine as a mainstay of Fujian cuisine, guests immersed themselves in the atmosphere showing the elements of “mountains, sea, talents, and cuisine,” experiencing the rich and diverse natural beauty and cultural charm of Fuzhou.

Additionally, the event included special activities such as Fuzhou-themed postcard stamping, Fuzhou intangible cultural heritage Paper Flower Flipping, and Fuzhou cuisine tasting, further highlighting the unique local flavors and Fu culture of Fuzhou.

Immersive experience of intangible cultural heritage through interactive performances

During the presentations of intangible cultural heritage, detailed introductions were given not only about Fuzhou’s intangible cultural heritage but also about the conservation and inheritance efforts Fuzhou has made in this field over the years. The event also featured interactive performances of intangible cultural heritage.

The Min Opera excerpt “Strolling in a Colorful Garden” captivated the audience with its melodious tune. Dong Yaping, a renowned inheritor of Fuzhou intangible cultural heritage paper cutting, showcased the art of paper cutting themed the Fu culture with her nimble fingers, allowing the audience to feel the enduring craftsmanship passed down through six generations.

The event also included a question-and-answer session on Fuzhou’s intangible cultural heritage and cultural tourism, encouraging active participation from the guests and broadening the reach of Fuzhou’s cultural tourism resources.

Fuzhou, Hong Kong and Macao share a close cultural bond, providing fertile ground for in-depth cooperation. The host stated that this outdoor promotion event is a significant outcome of cultural exchange and cooperation between Fuzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao, and they hope to see more compatriots from Hong Kong and Macao visit Fuzhou to deeply experience the infinite charm of the “The Land of Blessings.” Going forward, Fuzhou will continue to deepen cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, promote the interconnected development of cultural and tourism resources, and jointly explore the tourism market.

