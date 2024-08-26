Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Across Laos

The Ministry of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a weather warning for 26 August. Northern Laos will be impacted by low pressure, bringing strong southwest winds and causing persistent rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Regional Forecasts:

Northeast (Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xiengkhuang): Thunderstorms are forecasted with light to moderate showers and heavy rainfall in some areas. Occasional gusty winds are also expected. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 29°C.

North-West (Luangnamtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury): Widespread thunderstorms are anticipated, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas and occasional strong winds. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 33°C.

Vientiane Capital: Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected, along with occasional gusty winds. Rain will cover up to 50 percent of the area. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 33°C.

Central Region (Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet): Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and occasional strong winds are forecasted. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 33°C.

Xaysomboun Province: Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and occasional strong winds are expected. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 30°C.

South (Salavanh, Champasack, Sekong, Attapeu): Light to moderate thunderstorms are forecasted in some areas, with occasional strong winds. Rain will affect around 40 percent of the region. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 34°C.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, prepare for potential flooding, and take necessary precautions against strong winds.