27 C
Vientiane
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
All NewsHealth & EnvironmentEnvironment

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Across Laos

By Namfon Chanthavong
148
All Parts of Laos to Witness Rain All Week
Dark clouds of rain covering Donkhamxang Gas Station in Vientiane Capital (photo: can_nw)

This Week

The Ministry of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a weather warning for 26 August. Northern Laos will be impacted by low pressure, bringing strong southwest winds and causing persistent rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Regional Forecasts:

  • Northeast (Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xiengkhuang): Thunderstorms are forecasted with light to moderate showers and heavy rainfall in some areas. Occasional gusty winds are also expected. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 29°C.
  • North-West (Luangnamtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury): Widespread thunderstorms are anticipated, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas and occasional strong winds. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 33°C.
  • Vientiane Capital: Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected, along with occasional gusty winds. Rain will cover up to 50 percent of the area. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 33°C.
  • Central Region (Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet): Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and occasional strong winds are forecasted. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 33°C.
  • Xaysomboun Province: Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and occasional strong winds are expected. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 30°C.
  • South (Salavanh, Champasack, Sekong, Attapeu): Light to moderate thunderstorms are forecasted in some areas, with occasional strong winds. Rain will affect around 40 percent of the region. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 34°C.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, prepare for potential flooding, and take necessary precautions against strong winds.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com