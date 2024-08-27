Labdork Badminton Academy Triumphs at 23rd Beerlao Championship

The 23rd Beerlao Badminton Championship concluded in Vientiane on 25 August, with the Labdok Badminton Academy emerging victorious once again. The Academy clinched five gold medals across various events, maintaining their title from last year.

The championship was held from 22-25 August, featured 17 events, including U-13, U-15, and U-17 singles and doubles, as well as open and amateurs categories. In the meantime, the Labdork Badminton Academy’s 80 players showcased their skills, reaffirming their dominance in Lao Badminton.

The event was supported by Lao Brewery Co., Ltd. with LAK 388 million (USD 17,553), attended by Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, President of the Lao Badminton Federation, and representatives from the National Olympic Committee of Laos.

Looking ahead, the Lao Badminton Federation will select top players to represent Laos at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand and the 8th National School Games in Salavan Province this December.