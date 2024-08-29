7-Eleven Teams Up with mofusand and Sanrio characters for the First Time!

Introducing 6 Adorable “mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars” Sets and “mofusand X Sanrio Plush Cuddle Buddies” for Double the Cuteness!



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2024 – The popular Japanese illustration mofusand, beloved for its endearing big eyes, playful poses and charming expressions, has captured the hearts of fans of all ages. This summer, 7-Eleven is teaming up with mofusand and Sanrio characters for an exciting collaboration, launching six “mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jar” sets. Mofusand makes a surprise appearance dressed as six beloved Sanrio characters, doubling the cuteness with this exclusive collaboration and bringing a touch of joy to your busy life!

The “mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars” collection features mofusand dressed up as six popular Sanrio characters: Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pompompurin, My Melody, Hangyodon, and Hello Kitty. Each mofusand looks extra adorable in each Sanrio character’s signature headgear, while holding a matching mini Sanrio plushie. Each set includes one of these irresistibly cute Cuddly Cat Plushies and a matching Meowtastic Mini Jar. The practical mini jars are made from food-grade borosilicate glass and feature beautiful character designs. They’re perfect for storing everyday items or snacks, and the cat ear-shaped lid doubles as a cute little snack dish for your pet! And the best part? You get two fantastic items for the price of one so they’re great value!

Each mofusand plushie is dressed up in a headgear inspired by a popular Sanrio character, making them even more irresistibly cute! These Cuddly Cat Plushies are incredibly soft and huggable, each holding a mini Sanrio character plushie. Hang them on the rim of your cup for a bit of company while you work or study, or perch them on your computer monitor for a dose of kawaii as you power through your tasks. Feeling tired? Just look up at your cheerful Cuddly Cat for an instant mood boost! You can also attach them to your bag or backpack as a charming keychain, so they can be by your side wherever you go!

Each Meowtastic Mini Jar, along with its lid, features a calming colour scheme that brings a breath of fresh air to any room. Both the jar and lid are made from food-grade borosilicate glass, making them microwave and freezer-safe. They’re perfect for storing snacks, overnight oats, yoghurt, desserts, or other treats, so you can enjoy a worry-free breakfast, snack, or dessert! Beyond food, these versatile jars can also hold everyday essentials like cotton swabs and pads or even serve as stylish makeup brush holders, fitting seamlessly into your home or office. The thoughtfully designed base allows for secure stacking, making them easy to store and organise. Plus, if you have a furry friend, the cat ear-shaped lid doubles as an adorable mini snack dish, perfect for treating your pet! With so many uses, don’t miss the chance to redeem these functional and charming jars!

The six styles of “Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars” will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 28 August. Fans of mofusand and Sanrio characters, don’t miss out on this adorable collaboration! Head to 7-Eleven and redeem yours today!

“mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar” Product Details:

mofusand X Cinnamoroll Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This cheerful mofusand plushie, wearing the headgear of Cinnamoroll, the champion of the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking in Hong Kong, is simply overflowing with cuteness! The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a matching Cinnamoroll mini plushie, making it even more adorable. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a classic, gentle sky blue and features a dreamy illustration of mofusand and Cinnamoroll sharing a sweet moment on a cloud. Perch the Cuddly Cat Plushie on the rim of the Mini Jar for an instant touch of whimsy to your home decor! Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall mofusand X Kuromi Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This mofusand plushie, sporting Kuromi’s iconic headgear (she was the runner-up in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking in Hong Kong!), will melt your heart with its big, soulful eyes. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a mini Kuromi plushie, creating an endearingly sweet look. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a mysterious purple hue but features a playful illustration of mofusand and Kuromi having fun together. This lively scene adds a touch of unexpected sweetness to the typically mischievous Kuromi. Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall mofusand X Pompompurin Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This playful mofusand plushie, wearing Pompompurin’s headgear and giving a cheeky wink, is simply bursting with positive vibes. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a soft yellow colour and features a heartwarming illustration of mofusand and Pompompurin cuddling together, showcasing an undeniable charm that’s hard to resist! Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall mofusand X My Melody Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This mofusand plushie, sporting My Melody’s iconic headgear, is winking playfully with a cute little pout. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a My Melody mini plushie in a similarly adorable pose and is sure to melt your heart! The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a lovely soft pink and features a sweet illustration of mofusand and a My Melody plushie keeping each other company. It’s the perfect addition for anyone who loves all things cute and girly! Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X Hangyodon Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This mofusand plushie, sporting Hangyodon’s distinctive headgear, looks absolutely adorable with a happy smile and closed eyes. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a playful Hangyodon mini plushie, offering a sense of comfort and cheer. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in Hangyodon’s signature blue-green colour and features a delightful illustration of mofusand and a Hangyodon plush toy having fun together. It’s simply irresistible! Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall mofusand X Hello Kitty Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar This mofusand plushie, sporting Hello Kitty’s iconic red bow, is simply overflowing with cuteness! This Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a mini Hello Kitty plushie, capturing the undeniable charm of both mofusand and Hello Kitty. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a bright and eye-catching red, decorated with an adorable illustration of mofusand playfully perched on a Hello Kitty plush toy. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of sweetness to your day! Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions: Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height Capacity: Approx. 450ml Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

Plushies comply with EN 71 toy safety standards. WARNING: Plushies have metal attachments or small parts that may pose a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. Glass containers are for food storage only, not toys. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. Children should use this product under adult supervision. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Wash before first use. Avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakage. Stop using the glass container if cracked or damaged to avoid injury. Not suitable for ovens, open flames, or induction cooktops. Keep away from heat and fire. This product is designed for storage; heating is not recommended. If microwaving, avoid touching the glass exterior to prevent burns. Keep hot food or heated containers out of reach of children. Do not place the glass container directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it. Do not lift the container by the lid alone to prevent it from falling. Do not overtighten the lid to avoid breakage. The lid is closed when you hear a “click.” Do not use abrasive materials or harsh cleaning agents on the glass container. Handle the glass with care. Do not drop, knock, or bump it. Do not strike the product with metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage. Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal. This product meets US FDA food contact requirements. Plushies are hand wash only; do not dry clean. Do not use bleach on plushies. Do not tumble dry or iron plushies. The glass container and lid are BPA and phthalate-free. Both the glass container and lid are made from food-grade materials.

“A Cat-tastic Collaboration” Promotion Details: Stamp Collection Period: From 28 August (7am) to 8 October 2024, customers will receive one stamp for every $20 spent at 7-Eleven stores*. An additional stamp will be given for every $10 spent thereafter. Redemption Details for “Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar”: From 28 August (7am) to 8 October 2024, collect 8 stamps and add $52 to redeem 1 random “Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar” set, or collect 12 stamps and add $96 to redeem 2 random sets. All products are pre-packaged and randomly selected; customers cannot choose specific styles. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 20 “Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar” sets per day. For redemptions exceeding 20 sets, arrangements can be made for ordering. The pick-up date will depend on stock availability; please inquire with the store staff for details. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary. Exclusive yuu Member Offer: Promotion period: From 28 August to 8 October 2024. Redemption period: From 28 August (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 random “Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar” set with 8,800 yuu Points + $12.

As an extra treat, two styles of “mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Cuddle Buddies” will also launch on 28 August. Fans of both mofusand and Sanrio, mark your calendars! These plushies are not only adorable but also incredibly soft and comforting, perfect for both adults and children. Even placed in a corner of your home, their charm will instantly brighten up the space and add a touch of playfulness. They’re a must-have for any collection!

mofusand X Sanrio characters Plush Cuddle Buddies (Cinnamoroll/Hangyodon) These long mofusand plushies look as comfy as can be, just like they’re relaxing in bed! Choose from two adorable designs: one featuring a Cinnamoroll headgear and the other with Hangyodon. These soft and squishy plushies are the perfect size for cuddling, and their cylindrical shape makes them extra comfortable to hug. Whether you place them on your sofa or in your bedroom, they’ll instantly create a cozy and relaxing space. On lazy days at home, use them as a back support while you’re watching TV or gaming. And when it’s time for bed, snuggle up with your Plush Cuddle Buddy for a peaceful night’s sleep. Plush Cuddle Buddy dimensions: Approx. 48cm tall Conforms to EN 71 Toy Safety Standards WARNING: We are not responsible for damage caused by improper use. Children should use this product under adult supervision. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Keep away from fire and heat to prevent fire or damage. Ensure the product is completely dry before storing in a cool, dry place. Slight color variations in the pattern are normal. Hand wash only, do not dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry or iron.

“Plush Cuddle Buddy” Redemption Details: From 28 August (7am) to 11 October 2024, any purchase# plus $119 allows you to redeem 1 “Cinnamoroll Plush Cuddle Buddy” or “Hangyodon Plush Cuddle Buddy”. Quantities are limited, and redemption ends when stock runs out. Customers can choose their preferred style. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary. Exclusive yuu Member Offer: Promotion period: From 28 August to 11 October 2024. Redemption period: From 28 August (7am) to 11 October 2024. Redeem 1 “Cinnamoroll Plush Cuddle Buddy” or “Hangyodon Plush Cuddle Buddy” with 8,000 yuu Points + $75. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Customers can choose their preferred style. Images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, and food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disney Resort are excluded.

#Eligible spending excludes purchases of 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu Pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.

