Application Deadline Nearing For UoSHK’s Higher National Diploma in Sport

The University of Sunderland Hong Kong (UoSHK) announces that its Pearson BTEC Higher National Diploma (HND) in Sport will be starting at the end of September, noting the valuable skills that the course offers while warning students interested in signing up before the 6th of September. This new course is developed in partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) and in collaboration with Kai Tak Sports Initiative, to equip the next generation of professionals in Hong Kong's sporting sector.

Designed For The Next Generation of Industry Professionals

Unlike most degrees offered by UoSHK, the curriculum offers unique modules including Physical Activity, Lifestyle and Health, Sports Marketing, Risk and Safety Management in the Outdoors, and Coaching Practice and Skill Development, all of which aim to equip students with essential skills in sports development, health and fitness management, and sports facility management, among other areas. In addition to these skills, Mr James Farndon, CEO of HKCR, elaborated on how the diploma can be used as a starting point for further education during his visit to the UoSHK JUPAS Consultation Week event on August 17th. He explained to students that an HND in Sport can be used to later advance to a bachelor’s degree at UoSHK or as a third-year student at other local tertiary education institutes as well as entry to studying sports-related degrees abroad.

Backed By Experts in Hong Kong’s Sports Industry

Noting that the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics have come to a close, the University highlights the involvement of key industry instructors including Dr. Diana Li (Rugby Asia Alliance), Samantha Scott (Valley RFC), Ke[1] vin West (HKCR), Daniel Fan (Kai Tak Sports Park) just to name a few. Led by these industry professionals, students attending the course will gain practical training and real-world experience in sports education, preparing students for successful careers in the industry.

Student Prospects

With classes beginning at the end of September, students interested in the HND course should consider enroling before the cut-off date in early September. This unique 24- month course offers students knowledge and practical skills that can open doors in key positions in the sporting industry, including Sports Development Officers, focusing on community engagement and promoting sports participation. Other potential roles include Health and Fitness Managers, who oversee fitness centres and wellness programmes, and Sports Facility Managers, responsible for the operation and maintenance of sports venues.

