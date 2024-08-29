Promoting Coffee Culture: COFFEETURE Event and the Launch of FELLOW’s First Smart Precision Coffee Machine, AIDEN

The coffee culture COFFEETURE Event and the launch of FELLOW’s first smart precision coffee machine, AIDEN, welcomed numerous food bloggers and influencers for visits and photo opportunities.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2024 – To promote coffee culture, CONCEPT AVENUE will hold the inaugural COFFEETURE Event from August 28 to September 1 on the 16th floor of Sogo, Causeway Bay, lasting for five days. The event combines three major concepts: Collab-Coffee-Culture, inviting various coffee bean merchants and coffee equipment suppliers from Hong Kong to showcase their latest products. There will also be coffee tastings and various workshops, allowing coffee enthusiasts to experience the joy of hand-brewed coffee.

On the first day, the COFFEETURE Event will welcome numerous food bloggers and influencers to visit and share their experiences. Howard Wong, spokesperson for CONCEPT AVENUE, stated: “After several months of preparation, this COFFEETURE Event and the AIDEN launch event has garnered participation from over 20 representative merchants in Hong Kong, making it one of the significant events in the coffee community.”

The inaugural COFFEETURE Event aims to promote coffee culture and has invited local coffee elites to participate. In recent years, hand-brewed coffee has gained significant popularity, and the COFFEETURE Event will feature several local roasteries with on-site tastings to deepen participants’ understanding of local roasted beans.

Howard Wong, spokesperson for the organizer CONCEPT AVENUE, introduced the world’s first smart precision coffee machine, AIDEN, on site.

Additionally, the renowned coffee brand FELLOW is fully supporting this event and will launch its first smart precision coffee machine, AIDEN, at the COFFEETURE Event. There will be product exchanges and trial activities. The AIDEN smart precision coffee machine integrates intelligent programming, featuring multi-stage temperature control, capable of brewing 1 to 10 cups at a time, and allows users to set personalized brewing parameters for their ideal coffee flavor.

FELLOW has become very popular in the global coffee scene in recent years. Its signature kettle is highly sought after in both home and professional markets. FELLOW’s creative philosophy is to empower customers to brew café-quality coffee at home. The brand’s products received rave reviews during the crowdfunding phase and have gained significant traction in European and American markets, with many considering them the Gold Standard, especially the kettle series.

Participating local bean merchants include Black Sugar Coffee, Urban Coffee Roaster, Stone Coffee, Rias COFFEE, Blossom, and M3, among others, making it an unmissable event for coffee lovers.

Several coffee equipment exhibitors will also participate, allowing coffee enthusiasts to experience brewing fun in one place. Exhibiting brands include FELLOW, Barista & Co., Bodum, Cerapotta, Circular & Co., Loveramic, WPM, Timemore, MiiR, and PO:. Many participating bean merchants will provide personalized brewing parameters for different coffee beans, enabling coffee lovers to brew their best flavors. Additionally, the COFFEETURE Event will host product exchange and experience activities, including barista experience classes, allowing both adults and children to learn the joy of roasting together.

During the event, multiple industry activities and workshops will be held. The organizers will invite retailers to attend for tastings and direct exchanges with coffee roasteries to explore business opportunities.

**COFFEETURE Event and FELLOW’s Launch of the AIDEN Smart Precision Coffee Machine**

– Date: August 28 to September 1, 2024

– Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

– Location: 16th Floor, Sogo, Causeway Bay

– Admission: Free

**Recommended Activities:**

**Signature Drink Workshop**

Barista Jaco has specially designed a Signature Drink workshop perfect for parents and children to make together. Using the latest Aiden coffee machine, participants will learn to create a delicious non-alcoholic drink that both adults and children will love.

– Date: August 30, 2024 (Friday) at 3 PM

– Language: Cantonese

– Duration: 45 minutes

– Participants: Maximum of 12 groups (1 adult or 1 child over 4)

– Registration: Sign up at the cash register on the 10th floor of the old wing of Sogo, Causeway Bay. Limited spots available.

The coffee culture COFFEETURE Event features a Bean to Cup Barista Training Class, making it an excellent activity for families to participate in.

**Bean to Cup Barista Training Class**

Have you ever wondered about the magic behind brewing a great cup of coffee, from growing the beans to roasting? Join the Bean to Cup Barista Training Class and experience a day as a barista with your child, helping them learn to appreciate coffee from a young age.

– Date: August 28 to September 1, 2024 (Two sessions daily at 1 PM and 3 PM)

– Language: Cantonese

– Duration: 90 minutes

– Participants: 3 groups (1 adult or 1 child over 4)

– Price: $350

– Registration: Sign up at the cash register on the 10th floor of the old wing of Sogo, Causeway Bay. Limited spots available.

