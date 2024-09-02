Ontech Introduces New High-Performance CEMF Sensor ASIC, Driving Innovation and Market Reach Across Multiple Growth Industries

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2024 – Ontech Group, a global leader in electromagnetic field sensor technology, today announced a significant breakthrough with the launch of a new family of 128-channel Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), designed to significantly enhance the technical capabilities and commercial benefits of its revolutionary Controlled Electromagnetic Field (CEMF) sensor.

Designed to meet market demands in growth industries such as health technology, wearable devices, and personal computing, the new ASICs deliver unprecedented precision and flexibility. Featuring enhanced resolution, reliability, and accuracy, the new ASICs also provide a larger sensing area per chip and a smaller form to simplify integration.

These advancements enable CEMF sensors to offer up to double the resolution and accuracy in a wider range of devices and applications, when compared to the leading short-range sensor technologies in this segment.

“The requests for new ways to overcome existing sensor limitations was the key driver in developing this new family of ASICs,” said Dr. Juan Aponte, CTO and co-founder of Ontech. “Our customers need to meet surging demand for features like high-resolution and high precision 3D physicality sensing, low power consumption and easier integration. We have transformed our CEMF sensor technology to empower innovations that could redefine sectors such as health technology and personal electronics.”

Expanding Market Applications



Ontech’s new 128-channel ASIC builds on CEMF’s abilities to simultaneously detect, track, map, and measure both external and internal features. It significantly boosts the existing commercial benefits of CEMF in a wide array of industries, including health technology, consumer electronics, robotics, wearables, power tools and IoT/ IIoT.

Ontech has secured confidential collaborations with leading consumer, industrial, and technology companies to use the new ASICs. These partnerships pave the way for a leap forward in human-machine interaction.

“We are excited to see how our customers will leverage these chips to create innovative solutions that will shape the future of human-machine interaction.” said Martin Wikstroem, CEO and co-founder of Ontech. “One customer is creating a novel gesture-controlled personal device that demands spatial sensing in high-definition at very close range, works in any light, through obstructions, and complies with strict biometric privacy rules.”

