Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos to Start Ahead of Schedule

The 600 MW Monsoon wind power project in Laos is set to start trial operations in late December, two months earlier than the initially planned February 2025 launch. The updated timeline was announced during a project review meeting with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on 28 August.

Nguyen Tai Anh, Deputy General Director of EVN, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the National Electricity System and the Market Operation (NSMO) to adjust the legal framework to meet the revised schedule, according to Vietnamese media.

This project, valued at USD 950 million, spans Sekong and Attapeu provinces in Laos and features 133 wind turbines along with a 22-kilometer transmission line crossing the Laos-Vietnam border. Upon completion, it will be Laos’s first wind power project and one of the largest in Southeast Asia.

Investment in the project comes from a consortium of international investors, including Thailand’s Impact Electrons Siam Group and BCPG Public Company limited, Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, and Laos’s SMP consultation Sole Company Limited, among others.

Currently, EVN has already signed A 25-year power purchase agreement with the project’s investors.

This initiative marks the first cross-border renewable energy project in Southeast Asia and is a central component of the Laos-Vietnam energy cooperation plan, which aims to transmit 5,000 MW of electricity from Laos to Vietnam by 2030.