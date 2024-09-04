30 C
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Laos Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Expected as Storm Yagi Intensifies in South China Sea

By Namfon Chanthavong
Laos Braces for Continued Rainfall, Flooding, Authorities Issue Warnings
FILE: A rainy day in Laos in That Dam stupa area (photo: Nouthaphone Simmavong)

This Week

As storm Yagi continues to intensify into a typhoon, it has yet to make a direct impact on Laos. However, heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected across the country.

According to the government’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the low-pressure currently traversing Laos is expected to persist, bringing moderate to heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds across the central and southern regions. Meanwhile, Storm Yagi, now classified as a tropical cyclone, is projected to enter the northern part of the South China Sea between 4 and 5 September. Although it has not yet affected Laos, its growing strength is likely to influence weather patterns in the country.

National Weather Forecasts:

– North-East (Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xiengkhouang): Light thunderstorms are anticipated, with moderate to heavy rainfall in Phongsaly and Xiengkhouang with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 29°C.

– North-West (Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury): Thunderstorms, both light and moderate, will be prevalent, accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas. Rain is expected to cover 65% of the region, with temperatures between 22°C and 34°C.

– Vientiane Capital: The capital will experience thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 24°C to 34°C.

– Central Regions (Vientiane province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouan, Savannakhet):  The regions will likely be affected by light thunderstorms, with moderate rainfall and strong winds. Rain will cover up to 50% of the region, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 34°C.

– Xaysomboun Province: Light to moderate thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will range between 20°C and 32°C.

– South (Salavanh, Champasak, Sekong, Attapeu): The southern provinces will see thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly in the afternoon to evening. Rainfall will cover 60% of the region, with temperatures between 22°C and 35°C.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall and strong winds. 

