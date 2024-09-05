Laos Joins School Meals Coalition

Laos has officially joined the School Meals Coalition, a global alliance focused on advancing child nutrition, education, and well-being through comprehensive school meal programs. The announcement was made on 4 September in Vientiane during an event attended by with key figures including Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong and French Ambassador Siv-Leng Chhuor.

The School Meals Coalition, now comprising 101 countries, aims to ensure that every child has access to a nutritious meal at school by 2030. This initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Currently, more than 33 percent of Lao children suffer from chronic malnutrition, impacting their cognitive development and academic performance. Laos’ national school meal program reaches 25 percent of primary schools, serving 250,000 children.

As a new Coalition member, Laos plans to expand its school meal initiatives and collaborate with international and local partners to address malnutrition. The government aims to utilize international expertise and resources to develop a sustainable, locally sourced school meal program, benefiting both students and local agriculture.

Laos has been developing its national school nutrition system since 2000, with support from the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, and the World Bank. The national program, launched in 2010, targets regions with high food insecurity and malnutrition. In 2020, a domestic budget line was allocated, and in 2022, a Decree for Promoting School Lunch was endorsed.