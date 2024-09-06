Okard Launches Inclusive Internship Program for Persons with Disabilities

World Education and the Department of Policy for Devotees, Persons with Disabilities, and Older Persons (part of the Secretariat of the National Committee for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD)) at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare hosted two information sessions this week. These sessions highlighted the new Disability Inclusive Internship Program, a key component of the ‘Okard: Capacity Strengthening on Disability Inclusive Development Project’ funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The sessions were designed to announce exciting internship opportunities for persons with disabilities, available through employers in both the public and private sectors in Vientiane.

The goal is to help job seekers with disabilities gain professional experience and enhance their skills and employability through on-the-job training with participating employers. A survey conducted in Vientiane revealed that persons with disabilities prefer on-the-job skills development over formal vocational training.

This program, set to be implemented in Vientiane from 2024 to 2027, will help bridge this gap. The information sessions, attended by around 100 participants, provided both job seekers with disabilities and employers with an opportunity to learn about the program, including the eligibility criteria and the support offered.

For job seekers with disabilities, any individual aged 14 years or older, regardless of disability type, is eligible to apply for the program. Employers from both the public and private sectors interested in participating can apply through an online application system.

The session for employers was attended by Chomyaeng Phengthongsawat, Director General of the Department of Policy for Devotees, Persons with Disabilities, and Older Persons (Secretariat of the NCPD) of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Michael McCord, USAID Country Representative to Laos, Bernard Franck, and other stakeholders.

In his opening remarks, Director General Chomyaeng emphasized the importance of the Disability Inclusive Internship Program.

“This program will equip persons with disabilities with the necessary skills needed in the labor market through on-the-job training offered by employers in both the public and private sectors. This will contribute to increasing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in Laos.”

McCord highlighted the vital role of the public-private partnership in promoting economic empowerment for persons with disabilities in Laos. “Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to support persons with disabilities in Lao PDR. By providing them with the opportunity to intern, we are helping them take their first steps towards building skills and gaining professional experience, which are essential for accessing future employment opportunities,” McCord said.

The Disability Inclusive Internship Program under the Okard Project aims to facilitate internships for at least 35 persons with disabilities in the public and private sectors in Vientiane. Interns will receive a monthly stipend, personal accident insurance, reasonable accommodation, and peer-to-peer support during the six-month internship. Additionally, a job coach will conduct follow-up visits to monitor progress in skills development, capacity building, and confidence in the workplace. Employers are expected to designate a buddy for each intern and provide on-the-job training, coaching, and mentorship to help the interns grow and succeed in their roles.