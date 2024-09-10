HXE collaborates with Langham to launch the first global online booking service for MICE venues and group business activities

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2024 – Langham Hotels Group, with a history of over 150 years, and Asia’s leading MICE technology platform, HXE, announced in Shanghai, China that they will collaborate to develop new generation of global MICE venue online booking services. This is also the first global MICE venue booking cooperation between HXE and hotel industry.

After the launch of this cooperation in September, companies from China and other Asian countries can hold conferences and business events at Langham hotels around the world, including London, Toronto, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Melbourne, Auckland etc, through HXE to achieve digital and efficient booking, and enjoy one-stop experience such as online event planning on HXE’s digital platform.

Worldwide, many industries are undergoing significant changes in digitization and AI-transformation. After experiencing the digitalization of room booking, the hotel industry has also entered a critical point of transformation for MICE events – another key business of hotel operations. The collaboration between Langham, which has a history of over 150 years, and the fast-growing digital MICE platform HXE highlights the significant changes that have begun to occur in this industry during the “generational transition”.

After experiencing the economic development of China over the past 20 years, companies in industries such as hardware technology, software, manufacturing, and various supply chain enterprises are becoming a new generation of global multinational companies with an increasing demand for global expansion. With over 400, 000 enterprise customers in China, HXE can best adapt to this demand and assist these enterprises in holding conferences and participating in global business activities, which will enable them to expand their business more efficiently. These global business activities, in addition to product launches and dealer meetings etc, also have a large demand for exhibition participation and booth setup. HXE, which has already established in Asia, America and other regions, will be connected in real-time with Langham’s hotels and further expanded to Europe and other regions.

The Langham Hospitality Group, which has been passed down for a hundred over years, constantly adapts to the evolution of the times. From the renowned luxury and elegant Langham Hotel in London, to the classic Langham in Auckland and Melbourne, to the new Langham on Fifth Avenue in New York and Chicago, it has achieved comprehensive coverage in the world’s most important business hubs. Based on this consideration, HXE has chosen Langham as the first global digital MICE hotel partner. The next step, depends on both teams’ effort to flexibly and quickly advance the deployment, Langham and HXE have the opportunity to provide a digital-physical-linked infrastructure for MICE activities to promote the development of new generation of global commerce.

Hashtag: #HXE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.