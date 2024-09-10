Flooding in Luang Namtha Claims One Life, Forces Evacuations

On 9 September, Luang Namtha Province was hit by heavy flooding due to Typhoon Yagi, causing significant disruption and damage. The floodwaters led to the temporary closure of Luang Namtha Airport, leaving many residents stranded and severely affected. The first floor of the local hospital was also inundated.

One man lost his life after initially escaping the flood but was swept away by strong currents when he returned to assist others.

Local authorities rapidly mobilized to evacuate residents to safer areas as water levels continued to rise. Many homes were damaged, and personal belongings were lost. Some residents had to stay in their homes due to the intense flooding, with reports on social media indicating that individuals had to take refuge on their roofs to escape the rising waters.

Emergency response teams are working to provide aid and rescue those still trapped. Although water levels have started to decrease, many residents remain in urgent need of assistance.

Bokeo Province has also experienced flooding, though the impact there is less severe compared to Luang Namtha. Efforts continue to address the ongoing needs of affected communities and restore normalcy.